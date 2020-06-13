Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Predictions and More for WWE Backlash 2020 Card

Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Predictions and More for WWE Backlash 2020 CardJune 13, 2020
The 2020 edition of WWE’s Backlash pay-per-view is approaching fast and wrestling fans are ready to break down every detail of the card.
While the episodes of Raw and SmackDown have been better from a storyline and character development perspective, the lack of fans in attendance has become a distraction for some, leaving the excitement level for the show lower than expected.
With multiple men’s and women’s championships on the line on Sunday and “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” booked for the show, the WWE Universe has their interest piqued for good or bad.
Here is the full match card, predictions, potential spoilers and more for the Backlash 2020 event.
Match Card and Predictions
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Universal Championship Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison
Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Iiconics
United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
*Winners italicized.
Rumors Regarding Edge vs. Randy Orton
The main event of the 2020 Backlash event is “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”, the second chapter of the rekindled feud between Edge and Randy Orton. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Wrestling Inc), the bout has already been taped.
Alvarez said the match was reportedly taped on Sunday, June 7, at the Performance Center and lasted for around 30-35 minutes. He believes this is the unedited version, so what actually airs on the WWE Network could be shorter.
In an interview with ESPN, Edge spoke about the match and the expectations for it thanks to the “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” moniker:
“I just laughed because I didn't think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure. And I don't ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can't control the court of public opinion.”
It's unfortunate that Vince McMahon and company added the tagline to this rematch, as Edge and Orton were doing a great job on their own building the story through their promos. Adding an unattainable goal sets the match up for failure, which is counterproductive to say the least.
Possible WWE Championship Spoiler
The in-ring battle between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley should exceed even the highest expectations Sunday, but fans may be disappointed if they were looking forward to the champion holding the title for a long period of time.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Ringside News), Montel Vontavious Porter was booked alongside Lashley so he could be his mouthpiece during a run with the WWE Championship.
The betting odds are still in McIntyre’s favor, but the shakeup behind the scenes in WWE with the departure of Paul Heyman from the WWE Creative team could result in a reset on Raw, including a world title change heading into the summer.
McIntyre’s run with the title has been buried by the terrible television ratings during the fanless show era, so taking the championship off him now would alleviate that burden on his character.
When the WWE Universe returns to arenas, the Scottish Superstar can recapture the title and have the coronation ceremony he deserves.
