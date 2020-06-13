Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Predictions and More for WWE Backlash 2020 Card

2 of 3

The main event of the 2020 Backlash event is “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”, the second chapter of the rekindled feud between Edge and Randy Orton. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Wrestling Inc), the bout has already been taped.

Alvarez said the match was reportedly taped on Sunday, June 7, at the Performance Center and lasted for around 30-35 minutes. He believes this is the unedited version, so what actually airs on the WWE Network could be shorter.

In an interview with ESPN, Edge spoke about the match and the expectations for it thanks to the “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” moniker:

“I just laughed because I didn't think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure. And I don't ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can't control the court of public opinion.”

It's unfortunate that Vince McMahon and company added the tagline to this rematch, as Edge and Orton were doing a great job on their own building the story through their promos. Adding an unattainable goal sets the match up for failure, which is counterproductive to say the least.