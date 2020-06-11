Bruce Prichard to Lead WWE Raw, SmackDown Creative; Paul Heyman Focusing In-Ring

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: Professional wrestler advocate Paul Heyman speaks at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Paul Heyman is out as Monday Night Raw's lead writer.

WWE announced Thursday that Bruce Pritchard, who has been leading SmackDown's writing team, will take over the reins of Raw as part of a consolidated writing team. Heyman will shift to concentrating on his in-ring role as the advocate for Brock Lesnar.

Whether this is a wise choice remains to be seen.

Pritchard took over SmackDown in October, and it has been WWE's worst qualitative product by a long shot ever since. SmackDown has focused on broader storylines and concepts under Pritchard, whereas Heyman has pushed several underutilized talents to the forefront on Raw.

WWE, like all live event sports, has struggled with how to present itself to an audience during the coronavirus pandemic. Much of wrestling is about a call-and-response between fans, and it's hard to imagine any real leaps in quality being taken until fans are able to return.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Ranking the Most Underrated WWE, WCW Stars Ever

    Let us know in the comments which wrestler deserved more shine ⬇️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Ranking the Most Underrated WWE, WCW Stars Ever

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors

    Latest on Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and more ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Randy Orton Says NXT Wrestlers Need to Slow Down

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Randy Orton Says NXT Wrestlers Need to Slow Down

    Chris Siggia
    via Wrestling News

    Dax Harwood: WWE 'Completely Mishandled' Revival vs. Usos Feud

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dax Harwood: WWE 'Completely Mishandled' Revival vs. Usos Feud

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report