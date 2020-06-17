WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The June 17 edition of WWE NXT promised a big night for tag team wrestling as two titles were on the line in huge matches.

Bayley and Sasha Banks put their recently won WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against good friends Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. Questions continue to spread on whether The Role Model and The Legit Boss can truly stay friends if they lose their tag titles.

Imperium put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Breezango. Fandango and Tyler Breeze wanted to restart their careers, but they had to go through the dangerous and motivated duo on Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner.

Adam Cole also had a new challenger to consider as Scarlett left a foreboding warning for the NXT champion on behalf of Karrion Kross.

With continued challenges to Keith Lee from Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, The Limitless One had to be ready for some of the most dangerous men in NXT.

This show promised huge moments for every champion in NXT, but only time would tell who would stand tall and who would lose gold.