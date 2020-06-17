WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17June 18, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17
The June 17 edition of WWE NXT promised a big night for tag team wrestling as two titles were on the line in huge matches.
Bayley and Sasha Banks put their recently won WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against good friends Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. Questions continue to spread on whether The Role Model and The Legit Boss can truly stay friends if they lose their tag titles.
Imperium put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Breezango. Fandango and Tyler Breeze wanted to restart their careers, but they had to go through the dangerous and motivated duo on Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner.
Adam Cole also had a new challenger to consider as Scarlett left a foreboding warning for the NXT champion on behalf of Karrion Kross.
With continued challenges to Keith Lee from Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, The Limitless One had to be ready for some of the most dangerous men in NXT.
This show promised huge moments for every champion in NXT, but only time would tell who would stand tall and who would lose gold.
NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. Breezango
Breezango came out as Marsupial and Fabio of Emporium as a jab at Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner. Imperium took offense, beating down Fandango and Tyler Breeze at the bell. Prince Pretty was isolated in the heel corner.
After a hot tag to Fandango, Aichner hit a huge brainbuster as Breeze barely saved the pinfall. Aichner saved Bartel from a big loss after the Faux Pas from Breezango then Bartel saved his partner after the Last Dance from Fandango.
A brawl broke out at ringside between Indus Sher and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. In the chaos, Fandango rolled up the non-legal man, only to take a DDT from Aichner to steal the win.
Tom Phillips interviewed The Velveteen Dream from his backstage couch. As Dream was talking, Dexter Lumis left a nice illustration of himself and Dream as tag team champions. The former No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship was not interested in teaming with anyone.
Result
Imperium def. Breezango by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
B+
Analysis
After a fun entrance, this whole match was a blast. Breezango fought hard and kept up the pace with a tag team known for always working a sprint. It was a clash of styles that went a while and still felt like it barely got started.
The ending shows that the tag team division is truly only beginning to find its footing again. Fresh teams are stepping up. It will be interesting to watch who truly shines in this fresh perspective for NXT. The black-and-gold brand has always been the closest to a tag team paradise in WWE.
Add in Dream and Lumis, and the division has such a variety of fascinating personalities to explore.
Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain
Damian Priest's injured back from NXT TakeOver: In Your House was the immediate focus of Killian Dain. The Beast of Belfast dominated and smashed The Archer of Infamy, who looked as out of his depth as he ever has in an NXT ring.
However, Priest found a second wind off a surprise crossbody. He used a series of strikes and a big lariat to get back into the action. After a back-and-forth home stretch, Priest hit the Reckoning for three.
As Dain headed to the back, he punched Robert Stone through the protective screen.
Result
Priest def. Dain by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While this was better than previous Priest vs. Dain matches, the two have very little chemistry. This was not the right match-up to help either man. The Archer of Infamy played the babyface in this contest, but he may not be right for that role.
Hopefully, something is in store for Priest. He is so talented and a unique brand of size and athleticism. No one can quite compare to The Archer of Infamy even on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.
Aliyah vs. Xia Li
Aliyah helped a clearly drunk Robert Stone to ringside for her match. While Aliyah was still no match in a fair fight with Xia Li, Stone blew chunks in the ring, distracting Li long enough for a surprise roll up.
In a pre-taped segment, Timothy Thatcher tortured new wrestlers, teaching them through pain how far you can go with technical submissions. He had his trainees tapping out before lining up for round two.
Result
Aliyah def. Li by pinfall.
Grade
F
Analysis
This was a terrible segment even if Stone and Aliyah can ultimately help each other. The manager looks like a joke, which is fine, but he needs to be portrayed with some amount of dignity this early in his run.
Stone throwing up in the middle of a match is not remotely funny. It did not fully distract from how bad this match was. Li and Aliyah are both too green to work together, yet their feud rages on through 2020.
Adam Cole and Keith Lee Set Sights on Winner Take All Title Match
Earlier in the day, Undisputed Era attempted to help Roderick Strong deal with his recent trauma. Kyle O'Reilly pretended to be a therapist before Adam Cole and Bobby Fish tried to throw him in a car trunk. The Messiah of the Backbreaker ran off rather than get inside again.
McKenzie Mitchell interview the NXT champion backstage about Karrion Kross and Scarlett's warning. Cole was unafraid, but Keith Lee smashed the hourglass and told the NXT champion that The Limitless One would truly be the man to dethrone Cole.
The NXT champion walked out alone to the ring to address his two massive challengers. He told Kross that he wasn't worthy of a title opportunity yet. Meanwhile, Cole wanted his own shot at the NXT North American Championship.
Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor walked out to challenge both men for their titles. William Regal announced that Lee would fight Balor and Gargano in a triple threat next week, and the winner would fight the NXT champion in a winner-take-all champion vs. champion match on July 8.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a rushed segment to set up so many big matches in a short time. Lee vs. Gargano vs. Balor makes sense right off the bat, but it could have used more build up. The story went right from The Prince challenging The Limitless One to getting this sudden triple threat.
Meanwhile, Lee vs. Cole is a story that could have been built over months to a major TakeOver. Instead, the two singles men's titles in NXT will be unified at least for a time within the next month. These matches should be great, but the build-up was unexciting.