Under-the-Radar WWE Backlash 2020 Matches That Could Steal the Show

Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view is set to be headlined by a bout between Edge and Randy Orton that is being billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," but there are several other matches on the card with big-time potential.

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, the Raw Women's Championship contest between Asuka and Nia Jax and the clash between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus all have a strong chance to deliver as well.

As good as those bouts could be, the undercard has show-stealing potential, and it is possible some of the less-talked-about matches going into the event could leave the longest-lasting impression.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Fresh on the heels of beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on SmackDown last week, Sasha Banks and Bayley will put the titles on the line at Backlash.

It was announced on Monday's Raw that the new champs will defend their titles against not only Bliss and Cross but also The IIconics, who have been involved in a feud with Bliss and Cross for the past few weeks.

Banks and Bayley may be the greatest women's tag team in WWE history, but the other teams in the match shouldn't be discounted. Bliss and Cross are two-time women's tag team champions, while The IIconics have held the titles before as well.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce won a Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 35 last year to win the titles from Banks and Bayley, who held them entering the event. Bliss and Cross won them at this year's Show of Shows in a widely praised match against The Kabuki Warriors.

There is a great deal of talent across all three teams, plus they all have issues with each other, which should make for a heated and entertaining affair.

The Triple Threat nature of the match could make it chaotic, but all six Superstars are technically inclined, so there promises to be some great wrestling amid the havoc as well.

Banks and Bayley vs. Bliss and Cross vs. The IIconics could be a good fit as the show opener, and there is little doubt it would get the fans watching at home excited for the rest of the card if that is the case.

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Another Backlash match made official on Monday's Raw was a United States Championship rematch between Apollo Crews and Andrade.

Crews beat Andrade for the title on May 25, but El Idolo needed to earn a title shot nonetheless. He did that on Monday by defeating Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender.

Andrade and Crews have faced each other on a few occasions, and they always seem to have strong in-ring chemistry. They are two of the most athletically gifted Superstars WWE has to offer, so there is no telling what they could do at Backlash.

The match will arguably be the biggest of Crews' career to this point, as it will mark his first pay-per-view title defense. A strong performance is of the utmost importance for him if he wants to be viewed as one of the top babyfaces on the red brand.

Aside from the impressive physical feats that are likely to play out in Sunday's match, there is an intriguing side story that could have a significant impact on the result.

Andrade and Garza have been at odds lately despite the fact that they are both managed by Zelina Vega, and it carried over to Monday's Triple Threat. When Owens hit Garza with a Stunner, El Idolo took advantage by pinning his stablemate.

Both Vega and Garza may be at ringside Sunday, and if the latter costs Andrade the match—either inadvertently or on purpose—it could lead to big issues between them moving forward.

Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Universal champion Braun Strowman isn't known for putting on great technical matches, so the expectations for his handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison aren't particularly high.

Also, with so much emphasis being placed on the Intercontinental Championship tournament and the tension between Banks and Bayley on SmackDown, it can be argued that the universal title has felt somewhat overshadowed.

That should change Sunday at Backlash since Strowman will have a chance to go up against one of the best tag teams WWE has to offer. Morrison is an elite-level athlete who can likely pull off some special spots in a match, while The Miz remains severely underrated as a worker in his own right.

Miz and Morrison should be able to do enough as a team to carry Strowman to a decent match, and they will be willing to bump and sell with all their might in order to make The Monster Among Men look good.

Strowman vs. The Miz and Morrison potentially being a show-stealing segment is only partially due to the in-ring work. Perhaps even more importantly, the possibility of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt getting involved exists.

The Monster Among Men beat the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt at Money in the Bank last month, and he hasn't been seen since. It seems likely The Fiend is gearing up to get revenge on the former Wyatt Family member, and there is a good chance that will happen Sunday at Backlash.

