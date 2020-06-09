Absurd Edge vs Randy Orton Hype, Asuka-Charlotte Reignited, More WWE Raw Fallout

Absurd Edge vs Randy Orton Hype, Asuka-Charlotte Reignited, More WWE Raw FalloutJune 9, 2020
Monday's WWE Raw served as the go-home episode heading into the Backlash pay-per-view, and the company made sure to address every big feud scheduled for Sunday's show.
Asuka and Charlotte have reignited their feud after The Queen lost the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: In Your House.
The Empress of Tomorrow is set to defend her title against Nia Jax at Backlash, but with Charlotte putting her sights back on the red brand's top belt, the champion may have more than one threat to worry about on Sunday.
We also heard from Randy Orton and Edge regarding their upcoming showdown, while Bobby Lashley is finally being portrayed as a real threat to anyone holding a title. And Zelina Vega's stable appears to be falling apart at the seams.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Raw and how they might impact storylines moving forward.
Asuka and Charlotte Destined to Fight Forever
Charlotte has feuded with just about every woman on the roster who has held a title. Her history with Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch goes back years to their time in NXT, but her greatest rival has to be Asuka.
The Raw women's champion and The Queen have had numerous showdowns, with their first encounter taking place at WrestleMania 34. More than two years later, they are still at it.
Every time these two Superstars step foot in the ring together, they create magic. Their chemistry is unmatched, and their skills have allowed them to put on some incredible performances.
Monday's Raw saw them team up in the opening bout against The IIconics and the women's tag team champions, Bayley and Banks. By the end of the night, The Empress and The Queen were beating the life out of each other in the main event.
This is clearly setting the two up to continue their lengthy rivalry, but with Jax having the next title shot, Charlotte isn't going to just sit back and bide her time. She is going to be proactive, which means she will likely have some impact on the outcome of Sunday's title match between Asuka and The Irresistible Force.
This will almost certainly lead to a Triple Threat match down the line unless WWE has a different storyline in mind for Jax after Sunday's PPV.
Too Much Pressure on Edge and Randy Orton
For several weeks, WWE has been using the phrase "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" to describe the upcoming bout between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash.
Like anything in corporate America, this catchphrase has to be taken with a grain of salt. It is marketing, plain and simple. Nobody in WWE expects it to be lauded as the greatest match of all time after it is over.
Unfortunately, though, a lot of fans are taking the tagline seriously, which means if they get anything less than a 7,000-star match on Sunday, they will say WWE lied to them.
This is too much pressure to put on any two performers, even if they are living legends who have proved how good they are countless times.
Calling this the greatest rivalry of all time would have been easier to swallow because Edge and Orton have so much history between them as both friends and foes.
Keep in mind, this showdown will happen on the same card as Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles and Apollo Crews vs. Andrade, which are two bouts with more potential to steal the show from an in-ring standpoint.
Right now, the best Edge and Orton can do is to hope they tell a story in the ring that overshadows any technical wrestling expectations the WWE Universe is bound to have. If they can keep us invested and make us care about the outcome, that is all that should matter in the end.
Zelina Vega's Stable Is Falling Apart
Austin Theory was kicked out of Zelina Vega's stable and joined Seth Rollins' group on the May 18 edition of Raw, but if what we saw on Monday is any indication, she might be losing a second client soon.
During a Triple Threat match to see who would face Crews for the U.S. title at Backlash, Andrade and Angel Garza ended up coming to blows.
El Idolo would leave as the winner with a title shot after pinning Garza, but he may have more to worry about on Sunday than just his opponent. If Garza holds a grudge, he may seek vengeance.
While he is definitely a heel, Garza has never come across as being quite as evil as his teammates. If WWE sees potential in him as a babyface, turning on Andrade and Vega would be a good place to start.
If he and Humberto Carrillo find a way to set aside their issues, the cousins could form a tag team and add some depth to the division.
There are a lot of ways WWE could go with Garza if he makes a face turn.
This Is the Bobby Lashley We Have Been Waiting for
When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE the night after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, it seemed like he was going to be given a huge push. He picked up a major win at Extreme Rules against Roman Reigns shortly after his return, but his momentum began to peter out after that.
He turned heel in September 2018 when he aligned with Lio Rush and has been working as a bad guy ever since. Even with a short reign as the intercontinental champion, it never felt like WWE was allowing him to reach his full potential, especially when he was placed with Rusev and Lana in a bad relationship angle.
Everything changed for The All Mighty when he aligned with MVP last month, though. And after just a few weeks together, Lashley already finds himself in the WWE title picture.
He has never looked more dangerous and more driven to win, and that is what he has been missing for the past two years. Unfortunately, he has an equally dangerous opponent in Drew McIntyre.
Both men are at the top of their game in every way. Even though many would like to see the Scot have a good run with the title, it would not be surprising to see Lashey leave Backlash with the belt around his waist.
McIntyre as a babyface works better when he is in pursuit of the champion. As soon as he won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, he became a little less interesting. The hunger went away and the void was filled with snarky one-liners.
Few Superstars on the roster are as convincing as an unstoppable force as Lashley. WWE should take advantage of what he has to offer before it's too late.