Absurd Edge vs Randy Orton Hype, Asuka-Charlotte Reignited, More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw served as the go-home episode heading into the Backlash pay-per-view, and the company made sure to address every big feud scheduled for Sunday's show.

Asuka and Charlotte have reignited their feud after The Queen lost the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: In Your House.

The Empress of Tomorrow is set to defend her title against Nia Jax at Backlash, but with Charlotte putting her sights back on the red brand's top belt, the champion may have more than one threat to worry about on Sunday.

We also heard from Randy Orton and Edge regarding their upcoming showdown, while Bobby Lashley is finally being portrayed as a real threat to anyone holding a title. And Zelina Vega's stable appears to be falling apart at the seams.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Raw and how they might impact storylines moving forward.