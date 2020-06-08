What Can LeBron James Prove to the World When NBA Season Returns?

Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James had a lot at stake going into this season after missing the playoffs last year. He has had a great regular season, but this year’s MVP plays in Milwaukee. However, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title will help James reclaim an unofficial title: the best player in the world.

The best player in the world is not always the NBA MVP. If that were true, Michael Jordan would have more than five MVP awards. James held the title for a long run during his time in Cleveland and Miami, but his grip began to loosen.

Kevin Durant did not win an MVP trophy during his time with the Golden State Warriors, but he was still looked at as the best in the world. Even last season, after bringing a championship to Toronto, Kawhi Leonard was considered the best in the world despite not having won a league MVP trophy yet.

It seemed as though the torch was slowly being passed from James to the next generation. He remained a top-five player, but the best in the game became a debatable subject.

This season, James has set out to get that title back.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers have been great throughout 2019-20, on pace for a 63-win season before the suspension of play due to COVID-19. They were playing their best basketball at that point. They had won 12 of their last 15 games, with big wins over the L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

James was carrying the team through all of it. He played in 14 of those 15 games, averaging 28.2 points, 10.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9 percent from three. Taking his game to another level, James has been attacking the basket at every opportunity he finds.

Overall this season, James is shooting 34.9 percent from deep, but he is finding his range and making defenses pay if they leave him on rotations or go under screens.

The recent uptick in James’ scoring has not slowed down his ability to create for his teammates, which has always been a central tenet of his game. He has developed great chemistry with Anthony Davis, and it is paying off for the Lakers in so many ways.

James is also dominating as a post-up option for the Lakers. According to Synergy Sports Technology, he’s having his best points-per-possession average in the post, including passes out of the post at 1.16 per possession. He mixes up facing up on defenders, or he go into a fadeaway.

Defensively, James has been on another level this season. In past years, he's coasted defensively before raising the intensity in the playoffs. This season, he has been locked in from the beginning.

For the year, the Lakers have had a defensive rating of 103.0 when James is on the floor. He's been great at rotating and helping the helper all season long. He’s even taken it up another notch in his last nine games before play was suspended with a rating of 99.4 when he was on the floor.

As the season was beginning to wind down before its abrupt hiatus, James and the Lakers were beginning to round into playoff form. They held the second-highest net rating at 7.5 points and defensive rating at 104.4 in the NBA over their last 15 games.

With just eight regular-season games in the NBA’s return-to-action plan, the MVP award is out of reach. However, if James can lead the Lakers to a championship, he will send a message to the rest of the NBA that he is not ready to relinquish the title of the best basketball player in the world.

*Mo Dakhil spent six years with the Los Angeles Clippers and two years with the San Antonio Spurs as a video coordinator, as well as three years with the Australian men's national team. Follow him on Twitter, @MoDakhil_NBA.