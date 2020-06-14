Sheamus Defeats Jeff Hardy Via Pinfall in Physical WWE Backlash 2020 Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy in a highly personal grudge match at WWE Backlash on Sunday night.

The Celtic Warrior got his foot on the bottom rope to break up a pinfall following a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb from Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma went for a high-risk maneuver from the ringside barricade, which backfired spectacularly when Sheamus landed a Brogue Kick.

The Irishman rolled Hardy back into the ring and delivered another Brogue Kick for the win.

The rivalry between Hardy and Sheamus began several weeks ago when WWE was airing video packages highlighting Hardy's career and the personal demons he had overcome. They were always positioned after Sheamus' matches, and The Celtic Warrior didn't take kindly to it.

Sheamus issued several warnings to Hardy, and when The Charismatic Enigma finally returned to SmackDown, a brief brawl ensued with Hardy getting the better of Sheamus.

They were then pitted against each other in the first round of the tournament to crown a new intercontinental champion. Hardy pulled out the win over Sheamus, which only served to further intensify their rivalry and Sheamus' hatred for the future WWE Hall of Famer.

Sheamus took things to a different extreme on an episode of SmackDown during which Hardy was supposed to face Daniel Bryan in a tournament semifinal. At the start of the show, Elias was laying on the ground outside after apparently getting hit by a car.

Police searched the car and found a bottle of liquor as well as paperwork bearing Hardy's name. He was then found laying in the bushes and was arrested for allegedly hitting Elias with his car while drunk and attempting to flee the scene.

Sheamus won a Battle Royal to replace Hardy in the tournament, and it just when it seemed like he was about to beat Bryan and move on to the finals, The Charismatic Enigma showed up and distracted the Irishman, allowing Bryan to win.

Hardy essentially confirmed the following week that Sheamus framed him, as he passed the many sobriety tests administered to the police and was then told that witnesses said they saw someone with red hair and a red beard getting out of the car.

Sheamus and Hardy got into another brawl following his promo, but The Celtic Warrior got the upper hand by laying his rival out with a Brogue Kick, which underscored how big of a challenge Hardy had on his hands at Backlash.

Sunday's match was made official following that altercation, setting the stage for the most personal rivalry in WWE to get settled in the pay-per-view spotlight.

Sheamus got one over on Hardy once again at Backlash, but given how significant the issues are between the veteran Superstars, it is possible there may be more to come in their storyline.

