Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top WWE Backlash 2020 Matches

Credit: WWE.com

Every major show in WWE is important to the future of the business. It is vital for talent to step up while the booking gives them a chance to truly shine. WWE Backlash 2020 has some of the best examples of matches in recent memory where the best and worst scenarios are so divergent.

With the tagline of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE has promoted itself into a corner. Can Edge and Randy Orton truly live up to the hype? It is possible, but the nightmare scenario of failing completely is quite apparent.

Both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, the first-time world champions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively, have so much to prove in their title defenses. Can they rise to the occasion or will they fall short?

Asuka is also a new champion, holding the Raw Women's Championship. Her first challenger, Nia Jax, is dangerous in ways a top contender should not be, and it will be up to The Empress of Tomorrow to walk out in one piece.

These big matches have potential to change the landscape of WWE based on the result. In the perfect dream scenario, they all succeed, and WWE Backlash 2020 is remembered forever. In the nightmare scenario, many wrestlers never look the same after the event.