Pistons Rumors: Wes Wilcox, Ryan McDonough, Mark Hughes Among GM Candidates

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 22: General Manager Ryan McDonough of the Phoenix Suns speaks during a press conference at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 22, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are casting a wide net in their search for a new general manager. 

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported the Pistons have begun to look at former Phoenix Suns GM Ryan McDonough, former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes.

Bondy reported earlier that Pistons assistant GM Malik Rose was leaving the team.

          

