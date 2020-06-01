Pistons Rumors: Wes Wilcox, Ryan McDonough, Mark Hughes Among GM Candidates

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are casting a wide net in their search for a new general manager.

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported the Pistons have begun to look at former Phoenix Suns GM Ryan McDonough, former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes.

Bondy reported earlier that Pistons assistant GM Malik Rose was leaving the team.

