The Best Active NBA Player Every Team Gave Up on Too Soon

John Raoux/Associated Press

Few regrets in life are more haunting than the one that got away.

That's just as true for NBA teams as it is for hopeless romantics. Dig through their transaction log, and you're sure to find at least one player they cut loose far too quickly.

A few particulars before we get started. Players had to pass through the organization in some capacity to be considered. In other words, players who were traded as future draft picks won't be considered, but those involved in draft-night deals are fair game. Also, since this list focuses on players that teams gave up on, anyone who forced his way out through a trade request is off the table, too.

With those parameters in place, let's drown in our collective sorrows and reminisce about these crushing roster regrets.