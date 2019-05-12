Video: Kawhi Leonard's Epic Game 7 Buzzer-Beater Bounces 4 Times, Drops for Win

Joseph Zucker May 13, 2019

The Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard for moments just like this. 

The Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 in Game 7 of their second-round series Sunday, and Leonard dealt the decisive blow as time expired.

He hit a fadeaway jumper from the right corner over Sixers center Joel Embiid. The ball bounced four times off the rim before going down.

Leonard had a game-high 41 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Raptors are now through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history. They'll play the Milwaukee Bucks, with Game 1 set for Wednesday in Milwaukee.

