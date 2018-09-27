DeMarcus Cousins Wanted Pelicans Return, Didn't Hear from Them in Free Agency

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

If the New Orleans Pelicans would have offered DeMarcus Cousins a contract, the four-time All-Star would have been happy to return to the organization.

In an article written for The Players' Tribune, Cousins noted the Pelicans never contacted him when free agency began in July:

"It was a lot of, We might be interested. We don’t know if it’s the right fit. All of a sudden, I wasn’t hearing from the Pelicans. I wasn’t hearing from no one. That was tough. We in a nasty business, at times. I don’t even say that in a good or bad way. It’s just no place to get too emotional. The facts are still the same. I was expecting to be back in New Orleans, and I was proud of what we were starting there."

