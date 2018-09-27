DeMarcus Cousins Wanted Pelicans Return, Didn't Hear from Them in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Cousins will be ready to play at some point this season. And when he is, the two-time defending NBA champions will be waiting. Adding a fifth All-Star to their already glitzy lineup, the Golden State Warriors have come to terms with Cousins on a one-year, $5.3 million deal _ not the biggest money move on Day 2 of the NBA Free Agency period, but the most intriguing. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, file)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

If the New Orleans Pelicans would have offered DeMarcus Cousins a contract, the four-time All-Star would have been happy to return to the organization.

In an article written for The Players' Tribune, Cousins noted the Pelicans never contacted him when free agency began in July:

"It was a lot of, We might be interested. We don’t know if it’s the right fit. All of a sudden, I wasn’t hearing from the Pelicans. I wasn’t hearing from no one. That was tough. We in a nasty business, at times. I don’t even say that in a good or bad way. It’s just no place to get too emotional. The facts are still the same. I was expecting to be back in New Orleans, and I was proud of what we were starting there."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA2K Shooting Victim Vows to Continue Pro Gaming Career

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA2K Shooting Victim Vows to Continue Pro Gaming Career

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    What the Pels Need to Do to Keep AD

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    What the Pels Need to Do to Keep AD

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves' Asking Price for Jimmy Too High

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves' Asking Price for Jimmy Too High

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Thinks He's the Best Player in the NBA Right Now

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    AD Thinks He's the Best Player in the NBA Right Now

    NBA News Rumors Trades Stats Free Agency
    via NBA News Rumors Trades Stats Free Agency