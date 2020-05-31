Doc Rivers: 'Day Has Come to Confront Real Problems' After George Floyd's Death

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers commented Sunday on the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd:

"The day has come to confront real problems, and be part of the solution," Rivers said.

Over 30 cities across the United States have seen some form of protest after an unarmed African American, Floyd, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Several notable NBA personalities have used their platform to discuss the issue, including Stephen Jackson, who was a friend of Floyd and spoke at a rally in Minneapolis.

LeBron James has provided his thoughts on social media, while Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times.

Rivers brings multiple perspectives on the situation, being an African American in a high-profile position as well as the son of Grady Rivers, who was a police officer in Chicago before his 2007 death.

The 58-year-old has rarely been afraid to speak his mind, including criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump. He continues to play an active role in this discussion, noting that "now is the time to speak."

He has also been retweeting messages from Martin Luther King Jr. as well as articles about Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville.