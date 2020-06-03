Lessons Vince McMahon, WWE and Tony Khan, AEW Can Learn from Each Other

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Any given match for both WWE and AEW has a chance to be amazing or horrendous. It depends on many variables such as the chemistry of the competitors, timing, the build and even the atmosphere on the night.

Generally speaking, though, AEW tends to have longer matches than WWE, which brings both pros and cons.

AEW should take note that matches don't have to be lengthy in order to be good. Star ratings aren't given out every five minutes.

A midcarder against some enhancement talent on AEW Dark doesn't need to go 15 minutes when everyone knows who is going to win. It's not like anyone really thinks Peter Avalon will beat Jungle Boy when The Librarian's shtick is that he's lost every match.

However, WWE can occasionally go too far in the opposite direction.

Sometimes, a squash match can be OK, but it should be done sparingly to make Superstars stand out. It's fine for Goldberg, but it's not right that every Brock Lesnar match is less than five minutes when The Beast Incarnate has proved he can do more than that and provide better quality.

Knowing that weeks, if not months, will be spent hyping Lesnar's next match and the entrances will be longer than the bell-to-bell time doesn't make it worth taking the ride for the build.

The most important matches with the best in-ring performers should be given plenty of time. Quick bouts should be used for shock value or to put over someone strong.

Quality and quantity don't mean the same thing.