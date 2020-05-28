The WWE Heels I Love, Hate and Love to Hate

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Being a heel in professional wrestling is a strange job, as the best ones receive the biggest jeers as a sign of respect.

But not every villain is able to generate the right type of heat from a crowd.

Some are too cool to dislike, so fans cheer them; others are just so bad in the role that they're hated not for their characters but for their actual performance.

As part of Heel Day at Bleacher Report, here are the WWE heels I love as though they were babyfaces, those I hate and don't enjoy watching, and the ones I love to hate and can't get enough of their wicked ways.