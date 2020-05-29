Predicting Every Team's Best Player 3 Years from Today

0 of 30

Harry How/Getty Images

Three years is an eternity in the NBA.

Travel back three years and you'll find DeMar DeRozan being voted an All-Star starter. The Los Angeles Lakers were in the heart of a youth movement. The Cleveland Cavaliers thought Isaiah Thomas could be a Kyrie Irving replacement. Nick Nurse wasn't a head coach; Fred Hoiberg and Jeff Hornacek were.

A lot can happen in three years, which got us thinking: What will the league look like three years from now?

By utilizing everything from traditional and advanced stats to the always trusty eye test, this piece will pinpoint the best player from every team in 2023. To simplify the process, we're only including current players on the roster, so ours is a world in which free agency isn't happening and incoming rookies aren't assuming pole position on bottom-feeders.

