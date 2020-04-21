NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Have No Plans to Move Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert's test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Despite concerns about potential chemistry problems moving forward, the Utah Jazz reportedly have no plans to trade Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported as much Monday, noting Mitchell is on the "list of the most untouchable players in the league" as "a dynamic talent" on the floor and "terrific in the community."

Jones also pointed to the fact the Jazz "built their entire identity defensively around" Gobert and don't plan on moving the big man either.

From a basketball standpoint, it makes sense Utah isn't planning on exploring a trade. Mitchell is just 23 years old and already an All-Star and the team's go-to offensive weapon, averaging 24.2 points per game this season.

Gobert, 27, also made his first All-Star Game this season and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-Defensive selection and two-time All-NBA honoree, averaging a double-double of 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

The duo is a primary reason the Jazz were 41-23 and held the Western Conference's No. 4 seed before the 2019-20 campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, their relationship was reportedly strained after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the season was suspended and Mitchell tested positive in the following days.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported March 12 that Jazz players felt Gobert was "careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Jones, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported April 10 that "Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken," and a source said the relationship "doesn't appear salvageable."

Mitchell also told Good Morning America it took "a while for me to kinda cool off."

The relationship has seemingly turned a corner, though, as Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks spoke to Gobert, who said it is in a positive place:

What's more, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported April 12 the two are "working on turning the page."

That was surely welcome news for Jazz fans, as was the report the team is not expected to trade either player. Their ability to coexist and take strides during their primes will likely determine whether Utah can challenge the best teams in the West.

