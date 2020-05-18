Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Missing After Swimming Accident

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Officials are searching for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing after going swimming at Venice Beach on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports.



Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were among a group of swimmers who were caught in a riptide in the ocean. Lifeguards were able to save the child, but Gaspard remained missing.

One official reportedly said they believe he "did submerge."

