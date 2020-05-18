Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Missing After Swimming Accident

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 03: Professional wrestler/actor Shad Gaspard attends the 11th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards at Palms Casino Resort on July 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Officials are searching for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing after going swimming at Venice Beach on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports.

Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were among a group of swimmers who were caught in a riptide in the ocean. Lifeguards were able to save the child, but Gaspard remained missing.

One official reportedly said they believe he "did submerge."

     

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

