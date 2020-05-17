B/R NBA Fantasy League: Post-Draft Power Rankings

2 of 30

B/R

A slow rebuild has never been the Knick way, and they have done it again by trading for Russell Westbrook. New York turned the second overall pick into the fifth pick and then used that and several other pieces to get Westbrook. The hope has to be the allure of playing with Westbrook will be enough to attract another star, as this is a win-now move.

With a star in hand, the Knicks will have to start building a roster to win now. Young players like Kevin Knox II, Jarrett Culver and Mitchell Robinson will have to take major leaps in their development if this is going to lead them to the playoffs. The No. 2 overall pick should’ve been used as an asset instead of a sweetener to get out from under Julius Randle’s contract, but the Knicks are always going to Knick.

After going from the second pick to the fifth pick, the Knicks ended up with the 19th pick from Milwaukee and turned that into Kira Lewis out of Alabama. He has elite quickness at the guard spot but will need some time to develop his passing skill in particular. Hopefully the Knicks will practice some patience in his development. With their second first-round pick, they selected Xavier Tillman out of Michigan State. He projects to be a role player with a limited offensive game but high defensive IQ and motor.