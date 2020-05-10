2020 B/R NBA Fantasy GM League: Full Participants List, Rules and More

B/R

The 2020 Bleacher Report NBA fantasy general manager league kicks off Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thirty B/R employees were selected to represent each of the NBA franchises for a week of trades leading up to a mock NBA draft. The intent is to weigh advice from B/R app users and readers to make trades and draft picks, with the goal of putting their roster in the best position for future success.

B/R writer Eric Pincus will serve as the league's commissioner and provide support to GMs trying to navigate the tricky world of the NBA salary cap. He'll also post an insider report each day on the B/R website and app breaking down the biggest moves and most intriguing rumors.

Let's check out the key schedule details for "GM Week" (all times Eastern):

Monday (12 p.m.): general managers revealed

Monday (3 p.m.): league opens, trades can begin

Tuesday-Saturday (1 p.m.): Insider Report

Tuesday (2 p.m.): Howard Beck AMA

Saturday (7 p.m.): 2020 NBA mock draft

Sunday (1 p.m.): winning GM announced

It's important to remember the entire process is being treated like a real-time week leading up to the NBA draft, so trades will be based on the 2019-20 NBA contracts, and there won't be any marquee free-agent signings since free agency comes after the draft.

In addition, general managers will be using the ESPN Trade Machine as a baseline review for each deal before getting final clearance from Pincus.

Other key details include:

Tradable Contracts

Players who are pending free agents, either unrestricted or restricted, are unavailable for trade. Players who own a player option in their contract for the 2020-21 NBA season are also off limits, but those with team options that are exercised by the GM can be dealt.

Notable players with contracts about to skyrocket in value—"poison pill" deals—like the Sixers' Ben Simmons or Nuggets' Jamal Murray will be handled differently with guidance from Pincus.

NBA Draft Lottery

The lottery will take place via Tankathon simulation before the league opens Monday and be relayed to the general managers so they know their place in the order ahead of trade season.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

A full two-round mock draft will happen Saturday, with trades allowed during the process. The current NBA standings will be used to set the order outside of the lottery.

Mock Draft Grades

Bleacher Report NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman will grade every pick Saturday night to help the final evaluation of each general manager.