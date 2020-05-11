B/R NBA Fantasy League: Every Team's Draft Assets and Biggest Needs

0 of 28

The draft lottery is set for Bleacher Report's GM Week, and NBA front offices should be in the process of assessing their needs and prospect targets.

While this class isn't known for its star power, there is still plenty of value waiting to be unlocked by teams who select the best fits for their roster.

We shed light on each team's picks and biggest needs, plus the most fitting prospects projected to be available when each general manager is on the clock.

The lottery was determined by a Tankathon simulation, and the rest of the draft outside the lottery is based on current standings. Houston and Milwaukee aren't included because they don't have picks.

