2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Scouting Pros and Cons for Top 50 Players

50. Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, SG, Sophomore)

Pros: Quickley shot 42.8 percent from three, 56.3 percent on dribble jumpers and 44.8 percent on runners. He developed into a dangerous shooter who can also put the ball down and make shots on the move.

Cons: At 6'3", Quickley isn't a playmaker or exciting athlete. He won't have any margin for error as a shooting specialist.

49. Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Sophomore)

Pros: The idea of Henry remains appealing despite the fact that he didn't make the sophomore jump we were hoping for. At 6'6", 210 pounds, he has an NBA physical profile with a versatile skill set for slashing, passing and shot-making. Henry also possesses encouraging defensive potential tied to his tools, quickness and anticipation.

Cons: Henry doesn't have any bankable offensive strength after two seasons at Michigan State. He still struggles to create and shoot with enough confidence and consistency (31-of-90 3PT). He would be better off returning for one more year in a lead role since Cassius Winston is graduating.

48. Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, SF, Junior)

Pros: A 6'6", 215-pound wing, Hughes broke out to average 19.0 points, scoring on and off the ball. His 4.0 points per game out of isolation ranked No. 4 in the country, but he also graded in the 85th percentile out of spot-ups, mostly by making catch-and-shoot threes.

Cons: Hughes struggled with decision-making and execution as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (21st percentile). He often settled for jumpers and showed limited feel in the paint with his runner (5-of-21) and finishing (53.6 percent).

47. Markus Howard (Marquette, PG, Senior)

Pros: The nation's leading scorer, Howard is a special shot-maker with deep range and the ability to connect in different ways. He hit a ridiculous 121 threes in 29 games (434 in his career) and ranked third in the country in points off pull-ups. Though listed as a senior, he just turned 21 in March.

Cons: Howard was the beneficiary of a 39.3 percent usage rate, which he won't receive in the NBA. Without size (5'11") or plus athleticism, he'll have a lot more difficulty separating against NBA defenders. Howard doesn't offer much in the playmaking department, and he'll be an easy target on defense.

46. Udoka Azubuike (Kansas, C, Senior)

Pros: Azubuike matched his record from his sophomore season. Again, he became the only NCAA player to shoot over 73.0 percent on at least seven field-goal attempts per game. He's a huge finishing target above the rim, as well as a threatening scorer out of the post, where he converted 79 made baskets.

Cons: The inability to step outside the paint at either of the end of the floor will limit his use at the NBA level. This year's 44.1 percent free-throw mark was sadly a career best. He can block shots, but he offers zero switchability.

45. Mason Jones (Arkansas, SG, Junior)

Pros: The SEC's leading scorer at 22.0 points per game, Jones deserves second-round looks for his versatile shot-making and open-floor finishing. Along with solid pull-up, driving and transition games, he averaged 3.4 assists.

Cons: Jones lacks athleticism for a scoring wing. Considering he'll spend more time working off the ball in the NBA, his 33.3 percent catch-and-shoot mark was disappointing.

44. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Senior)

Pros: A remarkably consistent shooter, Tillie shot at least 40.0 percent from three in all four seasons at Gonzaga. Along with his ability to stretch the floor, he has a high skill level in the post and a strong defensive IQ.

Cons: Lower-leg injuries have been a problem for Tillie over the years. He lacks athleticism for scoring and rebounding inside the arc, and he could struggle defensively against quicker forwards and bouncy centers.

43. Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, C, Freshman)

Pros: An inside-scoring force at Duke, Carey used his power and finishing coordination as a low-post option and offensive rebounder.

Cons: A limited athlete at 270 pounds, Carey doesn't project as a shooter or rim protector (5.8 block percentage), and he struggles to move his feet defensively away from the basket.

42. Saben Lee (Vanderbilt, PG/SG, Junior)

Pros: At 6'2", Lee racked up 24 dunks, which highlights his standout quickness off the dribble and explosiveness around the basket. Skill-wise, he took small steps forward with his shooting (1.2 3PTM) and playmaking, but it's his athletic driving ability that separates him.

Cons: Lee wasn't able to fully answer questions about his jumper, shooting just 32.2 percent from three. He'll be more valued for scoring than playmaking, so it's tough to picture he'll hit his stride in the NBA if he struggles to threaten defenses around the perimeter.

41. Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

Pros: At 6'9", 250 pounds, Stewart can continue to be a force around the block at the NBA level. Down low, he possesses a mix of power moves and footwork to separate into easier finishes. Though he didn't take many jump shots, there seems to be shooting potential tied to his form and touch (77.4 percent FT).

Cons: He's an old-school, back-to-the-basket big who lacks quickness and explosiveness. He doesn't possess versatility at either end. At this stage, he's only good for deep post-ups after totaling five threes and 27 assists in 32 games.