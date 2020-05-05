Reggie Wayne Discusses Shoving Peyton Manning After Loss vs. Jaguars

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 6, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning on the stage during the induction ceremony of Dwight Freeney into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro wide receiver Reggie Wayne caught passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the majority of his NFL career.

And for the most part, it was great. Wayne led the league with 1,510 yards in 2007. Four of Manning's five career NFL MVP awards came during their time together. The Colts won Super Bowl XLI to cap off the 2006 campaign.

But there was one game in Jacksonville during the early 2000s that caused Wayne to shove Manning, the 41-year-old revealed for the first time during his I AM ATHLETE podcast with fellow former players Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder:

Wayne said, in part: 

"It was New Orleans on New Orleans right here because Peyton's [also] from New Orleans. So, I push Peyton on the sideline. A lot of people don't even know that. ... To the point to where you got Brandon Stokley, Jeff Saturday, Tarik Glenn, everybody. Edgerrin [James] just looking over there smiling with them gold teeth. Marvin Harrison sitting up there like, he's shaking his head.

"That day, it was funny. I push Peyton, they separated us, we lose the game. The next morning, me, Peyton and Coach [Tony] Dungy, we talked about it. It was over with. Whatever, whatever, right? ... Peyton, he had his moments, but I think it was ... to inspire the people who were not, like, starters."

Video Play Button

Wayne also joked that was Manning's "last time" coming at him like that.

The Colts selected Manning No. 1 overall in 1998. The 44-year-old's tenure in Indy ended when he signed with the Denver Broncos in March 2012 after missing all of 2011 with a complicated neck injury. He played four seasons for Denver, retiring after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

Wayne played his entire career with the Colts, who took him 30th overall in the 2001 draft. The University of Miami product recorded 14,345 yards—ranked 10th among receivers all time—and 82 touchdowns before retiring in January 2016.

Manning was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2017, and Wayne followed in 2018.

Related

    Jonathan Taylor hungry to carry ball for Colts, pies for Toppers Pizza

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Jonathan Taylor hungry to carry ball for Colts, pies for Toppers Pizza

    JIM POLZIN jpolzin@madison.com
    via News-Graphic.com

    Colts Projected to be Among the NFL’s Top 10 Offenses in 2020

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts Projected to be Among the NFL’s Top 10 Offenses in 2020

    Luke Schultheis
    via Stampede Blue

    2020 ESPYs to Air June 21, Will Spotlight Acts of Heroism and Humanitarian Aid

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 ESPYs to Air June 21, Will Spotlight Acts of Heroism and Humanitarian Aid

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The Colts Roster as Marvel Characters: Defense

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    The Colts Roster as Marvel Characters: Defense

    Chris Blystone
    via Stampede Blue