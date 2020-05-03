Lessons Learned from Cain Velasquez Mistake and More WWE and AEW Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The cuts kept coming this week in WWE, as it was announced that Cain Velasquez (per Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer) and Curtis Axel (per WWE.com) had been let go from the company.

Neither departure should come as a major surprise to fans, if only because of how infrequently they've been seen on WWE TV in recent months. However, both men are glaring examples of how bad booking can ruin a career.

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal is on the ascent once again following his return to Raw this past Monday night. Although he likely won't be a part of the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match next Sunday, it's entirely possible he'll be sighting his sights on his former friend Drew McIntyre sooner rather than later.

Speaking of the WWE champion, his contract signing with Seth Rollins was exactly what it needed to be in setting the stage for their upcoming encounter at Money in the Bank. Despite no fans being in the building at the moment, McIntyre has been one of the best part of the program since WrestleMania.

As for AEW, their premier pay-per-view Double or Nothing is right around the corner and only one match so far been officially confirmed for the card. The next three weeks worth of shows should hopefully give fans a better idea of what to expect going forward.

In addition to projecting the rest of the lineup for Double or Nothing, this installment of "Quick Takes" will delve into the updated rules for the men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches, McIntyre and Mahal's roles on Raw this week, and the top takeaways from Velasquez's unceremonious WWE release.