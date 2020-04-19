Zack Baun Taken by Chiefs in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

What do you get the team that essentially has everything? A linebacker was the answer from Kansas City Chiefs fans in the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft.

Wisconsin star Zack Baun was selected with the No. 32 pick to bring the first round to a close.

The full results from the mock draft are below via the B/R app:

The Chiefs are coming off a victory in Super Bowl LIV, and they have almost all of their key players returning from that squad. And with Patrick Mahomes becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022, Kansas City has to be careful not to limit its financial flexibility for the years ahead.

As a result, the draft was likely to be the source of the team's biggest moves to reinforce the roster.

Baun was the No. 32 player overall and No. 4 linebacker in the most recent big board for Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, earning a grade of 88 out of 100.

The Badgers defender had a monster 2019 season, finishing with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 14 games. He also intercepted one pass and forced two fumbles.

Baun was a first-team All-Big Ten linebacker, with both the coaches and media panel voting him into the squad.

Anthony Hitchens is signed through 2022, but Ben Niemann and Damien Wilson are due to hit the open market in 2021. Should the Chiefs have to make a tough financial decision, they could let Niemann and/or Wilson walk next offseason while having Baun waiting in the wings.

His arrival would provide Kansas City with more flexibility about Hitchens as well. Were the team to waive Hitchens in 2022, it would save $8.5 million and absorb nearly $4.3 million in dead money, per Spotrac.

That's a step general manager Brett Veach might have to take should an extension for Mahomes reach record-setting proportions.