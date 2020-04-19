Denzel Mims Taken by Packers in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans apparently want the team to target a wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Baylor star Denzel Mims was the selection for Green Bay with the No. 30 overall pick in the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft.

Here's a look at the full results so far via the B/R app:

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Mims to be off the board with the No. 30 pick, foreshadowing the results of Sunday's fan mock. Mims was also the 43rd-best player overall with a grade of 86 out of 100 in Miller's big board.



Green Bay already has Davante Adams, who reached his third straight Pro Bowl in 2019 despite missing four games. The team's depth at receiver falls off significantly after that, however. Allen Lazard (477 yards) and Aaron Jones (474 yards) finished second and third in receiving last season.

Aaron Rodgers turns 37 in December, so the Packers have to operate under the belief their championship window could close within the next few years. Because of that, strengthening Rodgers' supporting cast in the passing game should be a priority in the draft.

Mims would undoubtedly address that concern. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior year and finished his Baylor career with 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 scores.

The Packers would probably be thrilled to have the Daingerfield, Texas, fall into their laps near the end of the first round.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported in March they "like him a lot" and "expressed an interest" in adding him through the draft.