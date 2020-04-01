2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Free-Agency Predictions

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Free-Agency PredictionsApril 1, 2020
Much has changed around the NFL since we last checked in with a mock draft. Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Philip Rivers an Indianapolis Colt, and other trades and signings have filled and created team needs.
What hasn’t changed is the expectation that Joe Burrow will be the choice at No. 1 overall. Barring a massive trade offer, it will be the Cincinnati Bengals selecting the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.
After that, everything is fluid.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
There aren’t many more ways to explain why Joe Burrow should or will be the pick—this one has been predicted since the regular season ended and the Bengals earned the No. 1 overall selection.
What can be said is that Burrow is a very talented quarterback who is stepping into a situation that’s much better than it might seem. The Bengals have A.J. Green and Jonah Williams returning from injury. They have Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd. And they’ve spent money on defense to bolster that side of the ball.
Burrow wanted to go to a team committed to winning Super Bowls, and the Bengals have shown a commitment to building a winner around him in the 2020 offseason. In a time of great uncertainty, Burrow to the Bengals is a done deal.
2. Washington Redskins
The Pick: DE Chase Young, Ohio State
The Washington Redskins should entertain offers and ideas at No. 2 overall before making the pick, but unless a team is willing to give up multiple first-rounders in order to get Tua Tagovailoa, the Redskins should sit tight and make the best player in the 2020 class their newest member.
Chase Young is a special pass-rusher with tools like Myles Garrett or Khalil Mack. He’s fast, slippery and tough coming off the edge and has a full toolbox of moves. No, he’s not Nick Bosa against the run, but his quickness and all-around athleticism are actually better.
He isn’t a true need pick for Washington, which is why trading down might be intriguing, but Young is the best player and gives head coach Ron Rivera a chance to start his tenure in D.C. with a dynamic front seven on defense.
3. Detroit Lions
The Pick: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
Three picks and three players who played at Ohio State. Not a bad start for the Buckeyes.
Jeff Okudah is a true shutdown prospect at cornerback who has the size (6’1”, 205 lbs), speed (4.48 40-yard dash), toughness and ball skills to be an elite NFL starter. Okudah fits the profile of a No. 1 cornerback and should be one of the best young corners in the league. He’s that talented.
The Lions have other needs, but cornerback is a huge need in a New England-style defense. Think of how Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore were used; that’s who Okudah can be in this defense.
4. New York Giants
The Pick: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
This isn’t a need pick for general manager Dave Gettleman, but will he be able to resist the most rare athlete the linebacker position has seen since...well, since ever?
Isaiah Simmons isn’t like anything we’ve seen before. At 6’4”, 238 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash faster than most wide receivers at 4.39 seconds. Clemon utilized Simmons at virtually every position on defense, often lining him up at safety, linebacker, nickel linebacker, edge-rusher and even in man coverage at cornerback against LSU.
He isn’t a conventional football player you assign a position to but rather a positionless weapon defensive coordinators can deploy based on the matchup. Simmons is an eraser, and for that, he’s worthy of a top-five selection.
5. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
It might take a trade up April 23, but all signs indicate the Miami Dolphins will select a quarterback with their first pick in the 2020 draft. What’s not predictable right now is who that quarterback will be.
The smart pick, according to the draft board, would be to select Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. He’s smart, mobile, tough, accurate and a big-time winner in the SEC. But he’s also suffered two major ankle injuries and a dislocated hip. In a draft season that doesn’t feature pro days or private workouts, will the Dolphins be scared off by an injury they can’t evaluate in person? I know of multiple teams who believe that could be the case, which opens the door to Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
For now, the prediction is still Tua based on how superior he is to Herbert as a quarterback, but it’s worth mentioning there is belief around the league that this selection could surprise fans.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
The Los Angeles Chargers, by all accounts from league insiders, will draft whichever quarterback the Dolphins pass on. They’re ready to build around either Tua Tagovailoa—in a scenario in which he sits 2020 behind Tyrod Taylor—or to let Justin Herbert compete for the starting job as the team moves into a new stadium.
Both quarterbacks have their positives and negatives. Tua’s injury is potentially a major concern, both in the short- and long-term, and there will be questions about Herbert’s ability to read a complex defense and work through progressions after not showing that much with the Ducks.
But the senior from Eugene, Oregon, also has considerable upside. His arm strength and mobility would pair well with the loaded Chargers skill-position group.
7. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
Drafting a nose tackle at No. 7 overall isn’t the sexiest move in an NFL landscape that sees everyone else prioritizing speed on the edges, but Derrick Brown is a legitimate game-changer on the interior.
Brown is a massive human being at 6’5”, 326 pounds, but he is also an athlete who, once unlocked from his scheme, has the tools to be a penetrator and reset the line of scrimmage with his upfield push and power.
The Panthers have a need on the interior, and Brown would give them the foundation to build a defense around while freeing up 2019 first-rounder Brian Burns to use his speed on the edge.
With Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker signed at quarterback, the Panthers are all-in on building the defense in the 2020 draft.
8. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
After adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a blockbuster trade, the Arizona Cardinals can use the No. 8 overall pick to address deficiencies on the offensive line. Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs is a plug-and-play starter at four spots.
Wirfs, who dominated in college and put on an outstanding show at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, mostly played right tackle for the Hawkeyes but has the athletic profile to line up at left tackle or be an All-Pro-caliber guard.
The Cardinals, even after signing left tackle D.J. Humphries to an extension, need major upgrades across the line. Wirfs will give the unit a major boost.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
Predicting the direction of the Jacksonville Jaguars is impossible after the team traded leader Calais Campbell and starting cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, but one major area of need is on the defensive line, where Yannick Ngakoue could be traded after receiving the franchise tag and 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen looks like a franchise player.
Javon Kinlaw’s story is amazing, as he went from being “pretty much homeless” to a star for the Gamecocks. He’s also a dominant player with the athleticism, power and body type to be a starter as a 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle.
With Campbell gone and the Jaguars once again rebuilding, Kinlaw gives Jacksonville a three-down impact player on the interior defensive line.
10. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
The Browns somehow get lucky enough to find the top offensive tackle still on the board at No. 10 overall.
Alabama’s Jedrick Wills may have started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but he has the athleticism to easily slide to the left side and protect the blind side of Baker Mayfield. Wills is a finisher with awesome NFL-ready technique and the power to handle whatever type of pass rush is thrown at him.
He is a clean projection and ready to step right into an NFL offense.
11. New York Jets
The Pick: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
The New York Jets struggled out of the gate when free agency began and will enter the 2020 NFL draft with as many needs as they started the offseason with. At No. 11 overall, Joe Douglas can use his first choice as general manager on an offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback or pass-rusher. The problem is the Jets only have one first-round pick.
Mekhi Becton has the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman in the 2020 class, but he also comes with the biggest question marks as far as Day 1 readiness. At 6’7”, 364 pounds, he’s a massive human being with rare movement skills, but his technique was a work in progress when he left Louisville.
The hope is that an offseason spent honing his craft with offensive line coach Duke Manyweather will have him ready to rock and roll.
Becton, if he hits, is what the Jets need protecting Sam Darnold. Now New York must attack the rest of those holes.
12. Las Vegas Raiders
The Pick: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
When you’ve had to game-plan to stop Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year, you get an appreciation for what speed can do. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has that kind of speed and game-changing ability. And he’s actually better than Hill was coming into the league.
Ruggs gets classified as a speed receiver—and he is with that 4.27 40-yard-dash time—but he’s also a polished route-runner and an all-around threat. Get him the football, and beautiful things happen. And maybe you’re surprised he’s the first receiver off the board, but you shouldn’t be. NFL teams covet speed over polish.
The Las Vegas Raiders could consider a quarterback here—it seems like head coach Jon Gruden is always considering one—but their strategy in free agency points to a wide receiver at No. 12 overall.
13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND)
The Pick: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The smile on Kyle Shanahan’s face may never leave if general manager John Lynch lands him Jerry Jeudy at No. 13 overall.
It’s long been thought that Odell Beckham Jr. is the perfect fit for Shanahan’s offense, so why not land his clone in Jeudy? After trading defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to land this pick, the 49ers will do exactly that and get the draft’s best receiver at a steal position.
Jeudy isn’t big (6’1”, 193 lbs) and isn’t blazing fast (4.45 40-yard dash), but he’s a fantastic route-runner and a stellar playmaker in space. Despite sharing targets with three other first-round-caliber receivers at Alabama, Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in college) as a sophomore and only saw his game improve in his final season in Tuscaloosa.
If Jeudy is on the board, this is a no-brainer for the 49ers.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added the GOAT in Tom Brady, but now they have to protect him. The best-case scenario is for Andrew Thomas to be available at No. 14 overall to do just that.
Thomas, a three-year starter at Georgia, is a rock-solid left tackle with a no-nonsense approach to the position. He’s not flashy athletic, and he’s not mammoth strong (6’5”, 315 lbs). But he is poised and patient as a pass protector and strong enough in the running game to cause problems for defenses.
With Brady and head coach Bruce Arians wanting to win from the pocket, improving the edge of the offensive line is a massive need. With one pick, the Bucs can solve the most important position.
15. Denver Broncos
The Pick: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
Team president/general manager John Elway has finally found a young quarterback in Drew Lock. He’s added key weapons around him in Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and free agent Melvin Gordon III. But the job isn’t done yet, and at No. 15 overall, the Broncos can give Lock a go-to target with an excellent catch radius and big-play ability.
Lamb was unstoppable in the Big 12 and often broke the backs of the defenders trying to cover or tackle him. He’s not going to run past NFL cornerbacks with speed, but his physical route running and precise routes will translate to the league. So will his toughness pre- and post-catch.
With Sutton, Fant and others helping to keep defenses honest, Lamb could lead all rookies in catches in Denver’s scheme.
16. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
As Desmond Trufant exits, Florida’s shutdown cornerback, C.J. Henderson, enters.
A feisty, fast, physical cover man, Henderson has the tools to run with anything the NFL throws at him and has been battle-tested in the SEC over the last three seasons. No, he’s not an elite tackler, but you’re drafting him to cover receivers down the field. And he’s very good at that.
The Atlanta Falcons, after adding Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, are clear to address the secondary at No. 16 overall, and Henderson is an excellent value and fit.
17. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
A speedy do-it-all edge defender isn’t the biggest need for the Dallas Cowboys, but with the top cornerbacks off the board and LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson still available, team owner Jerry Jones and Co. can’t resist the opportunity to add another weapon on defense.
Chaisson is projected as a speed rusher, but he also dropped into coverage and was asked to stack up against the run at LSU. He’s most productive getting after the quarterback—and the most valuable there—but he’s a three-down player with a versatile skill set and will fit perfectly with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.
Drafting a wide receiver or safety here might be too tempting to pass up, but Chaisson is the perfect mix of value and fit.
18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
The Pick: OT Josh Jones, Houston
The Dolphins got their quarterback at No. 5 overall. Now it’s time to protect him.
It’s been underreported nationally, but Miami has a big problem at both offensive tackle spots. Finding a starter with the second of its three first-rounders has to be a priority. Houston’s Josh Jones fits the bill on the left side.
Knocked for not playing against great competition in college, Jones stood out throughout the week of Senior Bowl practices while facing the best senior pass-rushers in the nation. Proving himself on that stage shot Jones’ stock into the first round and right into the orbit of the Dolphins at No. 18 overall.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI)
The Pick: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
With the 12th selection, the Raiders went to Alabama for a game-changing wide receiver. At No. 19 overall, general manager Mike Mayock will dip back into Nick Saban’s program to add a utility-knife defender with coverage skills who might be the answer to the tight ends in the AFC West.
McKinney can play free safety, allowing Johnathan Abram to roam in the box, but he’s also proved himself capable of playing all over the secondary and could be an excellent matchup cover man. If you’re seeing Travis Kelce, Noah Fant and Hunter Henry six times a season, having more options in coverage isn’t a bad thing.
Safety would rank behind cornerback as the biggest need for the Raiders, but the value of McKinney and how well he and Abram would work together make this a great pick.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
The Pick: OT Austin Jackson, USC
The Jaguars solidified the defensive line at No. 9 overall. Now it’s time to get a left tackle for 2020 and beyond after learning that Cam Robinson isn’t the long-term answer.
Austin Jackson is a bit of a work in progress, but he’s a good player as is. His ceiling will be exceptionally high if he’s able to add some play power and protect his inside shoulder better. But he has a special ability to kick step and slide to shut down speed rushers.
The Jaguars will work with his hands inside while loving that he can keep the AFC South’s outside rushers off second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
21. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
Pick the best wide receiver on the board and assign him to the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s the mock-draft strategy.
Eagles fans will no doubt be excited their team landed a sure-handed, fast route-runner who has the Day 1 skills to start opposite Alshon Jeffery. Gone are the days of slow-footed receivers with shaky hands. Jefferson’s ability to play inside or outside and use crafty routes with quick feet and deep speed to get open will be a welcome addition.
Jefferson is WR4 in this loaded, historic class, but it’s fair to say that in a “normal” year of receivers he would be ranked much higher. He would have been the top wideout in the 2018 and 2019 classes.
22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF)
The Pick: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
After the team traded Stefon Diggs, most fans probably assume the Minnesota Vikings will go after a wide receiver at No. 22 overall given the strength of the position in this year’s class, but that’s not the case here because of the weakness at cornerback and other needs on the roster.
With starters at wide receiver expected to last well into the third round, the Vikings will instead go cornerback early and land one of the few Day 1 starters in the class. TCU’s Jeff Gladney is a fantastic press cover man who plays much bigger than his 5’10” size would indicate. He’s NFL-ready to play at the line of scrimmage and wreck any receiver.
23. New England Patriots
The Pick: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
When it comes to draft strategy, the New England Patriots are a blank slate after losing Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency. All we know right now is that they’ll once again be loaded with compensatory draft picks in 2021.
At No. 23 overall, there could be pressure to draft a quarterback of the future, but word around the league is that the Patriots like 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham and believe he can be the answer for life after Brady. If that’s the case, plugging holes on defense will help Bill Belichick get back to his roots as a head coach.
Yetur Gross-Matos is an impressive person and player. He has the size (6’5”, 266 lbs) to play 4-3 defensive end right out of the gate and will remind fans of Trey Flowers with his mixture of power and quickness. He’s also just scratching the surface of what he can be down the road with good coaching—something he’ll get plenty of in New England.
24. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Do you believe a soon-to-be 30-year-old Taysom Hill is the answer at quarterback once Drew Brees retires?
Even if head coach Sean Payton tells everyone in the media that the Saints believe in Hill, the team has not been shy about interviewing the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class. With Jordan Love falling down the board in this no-trades mock draft, New Orleans finally gets its answer to the post-Brees era.
Love is a big-armed, mobile, playmaking quarterback, but his 17 interceptions in 2019 are worrisome. Even if you account for his pressing to make something happen on a bad Utah State team—something many scouts believe—he still has to clean up his decision-making. That is why Love is perfect to sit and learn behind Brees before taking the job in 2021 or 2022.
25. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: DL A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
After landing a starting cornerback at No. 22 overall, the Vikings grab a wide receiver, right?
Nope. Not yet.
We can’t forget that the team also lost Everson Griffen this offseason and arguably has a bigger need at defensive end than at wide receiver. That’s especially important to remember in a draft loaded at one position (receiver) and thin at the other.
Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa is a clean replacement for Griffen, with his 6’5”, 275-pound frame bringing a combination of power and quickness that will play perfectly opposite Danielle Hunter. With Epenesa’s proven play in the Big Ten over the last two seasons and his positional versatility, he’s tailor-made for the Vikings’ 4-3 scheme.
26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
The Pick: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
Quarterback? Check.
Left tackle? Check.
Now it’s time to give the Dolphins a go-to running back who can dominate on all three downs as a runner and receiver. Georgia’s D’Andre Swift is the 2020 draft’s version of Alvin Kamara with his outside running quickness, inside vision and excellent hands.
Some will argue that waiting and using one of two second-round picks on a running back is a better value, but with fewer teams willing to give a second contract to a running back, landing the five-year contract that comes with a first-round selection is important at this position.
Controlling Swift for five years gives the Dolphins a winning window with the draft’s best running back and the only true three-down, featured back threat.
27. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
The first true surprise of the draft comes courtesy of the team who once shocked us all by selecting Rashaad Penny in the first round. But trust me, this pick will work out better than that one.
Jeremy Chinn wowed scouts at the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl with his all-around athleticism and with how well his play translated against Power Five competition. He then put on a show at the scouting combine, running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and recording a 41-inch vertical jump at 6’3” and 221 pounds.
Teams that want a Derwin James-type safety but don’t have the draft capital to land an Isaiah Simmons will be all over Chinn, which is what Seattle does here in hopes of finding the next Kam Chancellor.
28. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Some players just feel like they were meant to be with a certain team. That’s what you get when you watch Kenneth Murray and think of his fit with the Baltimore Ravens.
Murray is an old-school thumper with new-school speed and quickness. He made plays inside and outside of the tackle box while being a team leader and captain. Murray’s speed (4.52 40-yard dash) is good enough that he won’t be leaving the field on passing downs either.
The Ravens, who lost C.J. Mosley in free agency last year, have a big need at middle linebacker, and Murray perfectly fits the mold.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
The Tennessee Titans would love to see a right tackle available in this spot, but after six offensive tackles went off the board, there is no value pick. Instead, the front office will turn to the cornerback position after not re-signing Logan Ryan.
Utah’s Jaylon Johnson is the kind of physical, athletic, press cover player head coach Mike Vrabel will love. He’s tough at the line, very aggressive in run support and has the tools to run down the field with WR1s in the NFL.
Johnson, Adoree’ Jackson and Malcolm Butler together give the Titans an answer to what they’re seeing at wide receiver in the AFC South and in the postseason.
30. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
Yes, even after adding Devin Funchess in free agency, the Green Bay Packers need help at wide receiver.
Denzel Mims gives Aaron Rodgers a big, fast receiver who can split safeties down the field or put a move on a cornerback underneath and make plays with the ball in his hands. At 6’3” and 207 pounds with 4.38 speed, Mims gives Rodgers an athletic player at the receiver position he’s not had in his NFL career.
Tight end could be a consideration here, but the 2020 class lacks a true Round 1 player at the position, thus the receiver pick to pair with Davante Adams and the ascending Allen Lazard.
31. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: IOL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
You’d love to see a cornerback here for the 49ers, but a small run on them has left the pick a reach at this position. A trade back would also be fitting, but in a mock with no trades, the 49ers instead grab a plug-and-play starter at center who could also be a high-caliber guard.
With the injury to Weston Richburg potentially costing him the 2020 season and center so vital in Shanahan’s offense, Cesar Ruiz becomes a need and a value. He’s a mean but agile centerpiece in the middle of the offensive line, and he has the moves to get upfield and lock out in the zone-blocking scheme.
Again, a cornerback here wouldn’t surprise, but the fit would have to be phenomenal to pass on Ruiz.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
The final pick in Round 1 goes to the defending Super Bowl champions, but in late April, they could be trading out of this spot to add to their league-low five draft picks.
If the Chiefs stay at No. 32 overall, a speedy three-down linebacker is certainly on the list of needs for general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid alongside cornerback and interior offensive linemen. But after KC fell behind in every playoff game last postseason, Veach and Reid must remedy a defense that could not stop the run.
Queen was a force for the LSU Tigers in 2019, showing speed to take on ball-carriers but a crafty, smart style that allowed him to be a consistent playmaker who lived around the football. That football IQ and speed combination would plug him into the middle of the Kansas City defense in Week 1.
Round 2
33. BENGALS—LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
34. COLTS (WSH)—QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
35. LIONS—IDL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
36. GIANTS—EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
37. CHARGERS—OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
38. PANTHERS—CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
39. DOLPHINS—S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
40. TEXANS (ARI)—WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
41. BROWNS—S Grant Delpit, LSU
42. JAGUARS—CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
43. BEARS (LAV)—S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
44. COLTS—WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
45. BUCCANEERS—QB Jacob Eason, Washington
46. BRONCOS—CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
47. FALCONS—RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
48. JETS—WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State
49. STEELERS—RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
50. BEARS—TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
51. COWBOYS—DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
52. RAMS—OT Lucas Niang, TCU
53. EAGLES—CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
54. BILLS—EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
55. RAVENS (ATL/NE)—RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
56. DOLPHINS (NO)—OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
57. TEXANS—OL John Simpson, Clemson
58. VIKINGS—CB Cameron Dantzler, Miss. State
59. SEAHAWKS—DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
60. RAVENS—DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
61. TITANS—OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
62. PACKERS—QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
63. CHIEFS (SF)—CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
64. SEAHAWKS (KC)—WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
Round 3
65. BENGALS—G Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
66. REDSKINS—WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
67. LIONS—RB Cam Akers, Florida State
68. JETS (NYG)—EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
69. PANTHERS—LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
70. DOLPHINS—WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
71. CHARGERS—DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
72. CARDINALS—EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
73. JAGUARS—WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
74. BROWNS—LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
75. COLTS—EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
76. BUCCANEERS—RB Zack Moss, Utah
77. BRONCOS—OT Ben Bartch, Saint John's
78. FALCONS—DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
79. JETS—CB Stanford Samuels III, Florida State
80. RAIDERS—DL James Lynch, Baylor
81. RAIDERS (CHI)—IOL Damien Lewis, LSU
82. COWBOYS—WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
83. BRONCOS (PIT)—LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
84. RAMS—LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
85. LIONS (PHI)—IOL Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
86. BILLS—RB Darrynton Evans, App. State
87. PATRIOTS—TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
88. SAINTS—LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
89. VIKINGS—EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
90. TEXANS—EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
91. RAIDERS (SEA)—CB Terrell Burgess, Utah
92. RAVENS—WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
93. TITANS—WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
94. PACKERS—TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
95. BRONCOS (SF)—S Ashtyn Davis, California
96. CHIEFS—RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
97. BROWNS (HOU)—IOL Tyre Phillips, Miss. State
98. PATRIOTS—WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
99. GIANTS—OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU
100. PATRIOTS—LB Troy Dye, Oregon
101. SEAHAWKS—IOL Matt Hennessy, Temple
102. STEELERS—CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
103. EAGLES—S Kenny Robinson, XFL
104. RAMS—EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
105. VIKINGS—IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
106. RAVENS—EDGE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
Round 4
107. BENGALS—TE Hunter Bryant, Washington
108. REDSKINS—OT Matt Peart, UConn
109. LIONS—S Brandon Jones, Texas
110. GIANTS—S Julian Blackmon, Utah
111. TEXANS (MIA)—DL Leki Fotu, Utah
112. CHARGERS—RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
113. PANTHERS—WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
114. CARDINALS—CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
115. BROWNS—EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
116. JAGUARS—EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
117. BUCCANEERS—EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
118. BRONCOS—DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
119. FALCONS—EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
120. JETS—WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
121. RAIDERS—LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
122. COLTS—CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
123. COWBOYS—CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
124. STEELERS—WR Van Jefferson, Florida
125. PATRIOTS (CHI)—G Netane Muti, Fresno State
126. RAMS—S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
127. EAGLES—EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
128. BILLS—S Daniel Thomas, Auburn
129. RAVENS (NE)—IOL Ben Bredeson, Michigan
130. SAINTS—WR Collin Johnson, Texas
131. CARDINALS (HOU)—TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
132. VIKINGS—S Tanner Muse, Clemson
133. SEAHAWKS—EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami
134. RAVENS—G Ben Bredeson, Michigan
135. STEELERS (TEN)—TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
136. PACKERS—OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State
137. JAGUARS (DEN/SF)—S Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa
138. CHIEFS—IOL Nick Harris, Washington
139. BUCCANEERS—S Geno Stone, Iowa
140. JAGUARS (CHI)—WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
141. DOLPHINS—IDL Benito Jones, Ole Miss
142. REDSKINS—TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU
143. FALCONS (BAL)—TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
144. SEAHAWKS—CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
145. EAGLES—LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, App. State
146. EAGLES—IOL Keith Ismael, San Diego State
Round 5
147. BENGALS—WR John Hightower, Boise State
148. PANTHERS (WAS)—CB Javaris Davis, Auburn
149. LIONS—OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
150. GIANTS—WR James Proche, SMU
151. CHARGERS—TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
152. PANTHERS—IOL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
153. DOLPHINS—EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
154. DOLPHINS (JAX/PIT)—CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
155. VIKINGS (BILLS/CLE)—QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State
156. 49ERS (DEN)—IDL Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
157. JAGUARS (ATL/BAL)—RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA
158. JETS—IOL Shane Lemieux, Oregon
159. RAIDERS—RB Javon Leake, Maryland
160. COLTS—OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina
161. BUCCANEERS—CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
162. REDSKINS (PIT/SEA)—TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford
163. BEARS—IOL Darryl Williams, Miss. State
164. COWBOYS—OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
165. JAGUARS (RAMS)—LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
166. LIONS (PHI)—EDGE Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
167. BILLS—CB John Reid, Penn State
168. EAGLES (NE)—OT Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
169. SAINTS—S L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech
170. RAVENS (MIN)—CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
171. TEXANS—CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
172. PATRIOTS (SEA/DET)—CB Lavert Hill, Michigan
173. DOLPHINS (BAL/LA/MIN)—IOL Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
174. TITANS—DL Khalil Davis, Nebraska
175. PACKERS—LB Markus Bailey, Purdue
176. 49ERS—CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
177. CHIEFS—WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State
178. BRONCOS—S Josh Metellus, Michigan
179. COWBOYS—TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
Round 6
180. BENGALS—RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland
181. BRONCOS (WAS)—EDGE Chauncey Rivers, Miss. State
182. LIONS—IOL Cameron Clark, Charlotte
183. GIANTS—TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
184. PANTHERS—TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State
185. DOLPHINS—DL Nick Coe, Auburn
186. CHARGERS—WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
187. BROWNS (ARZ)—WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
188. BILLS (CLE)—WR Trishton Jackson, Syracuse
189. JAGUARS—QB James Morgan, FIU
190. EAGLES (ATL)—DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
191. JETS—RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
192. PACKERS (LAV)—S J.R. Reed, Georgia
193. COLTS—RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
194. BUCCANEERS—WR Joe Reed, Virginia
195. PATRIOTS (DEN)—LB Willie Gay Jr., Miss. State
196. BEARS—OT Jon Runyan, Michigan
197. COLTS (DAL/MIA)—IDL Raequan Williams, Michigan State
198. STEELERS—QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
199. RAMS—RB Lamical Perine, Florida
200. BEARS (PHI)—RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami
201. VIKINGS (BUF)—LB Cameron Brown, Penn State
202. CARDINALS (NE)—DL Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State
203. SAINTS—EDGE Trevon Hill, Miami
204. PATRIOTS (HOU)—RB Rico Dowdle, South Carolina
205. VIKINGS—OT Trey Adams, Washington
206. JAGUARS (SEA)—IOL Cohl Cabral, Arizona State
207. BILLS (BAL/NE)—LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
208. PACKERS (TEN)—IOL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
209. PACKERS—WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
210. 49ERS—S K'Von Wallace, Clemson
211. JETS (KC)—EDGE Tipa Galeai, Utah State
212. PATRIOTS—OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn
213. PATRIOTS—QB Jake Luton, Oregon State
214. SEAHAWKS—LB Evan Weaver, California
Round 7
215. BENGALS—OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech
216. REDSKINS—LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
217. 49ERS (DET)—CB Javelin Guidry, Utah
218. GIANTS—EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
219. VIKINGS (MIA)—RB Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis
220. CHARGERS—S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
221. PANTHERS—S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
222. CARDINALS—LB Clay Johnston, Baylor
223. JAGUARS—S Brian Cole II, Miss. State
224. TITANS (CLE)—EDGE James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State
225. RAVENS (NYJ)—EDGE Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
226. BEARS (LAV)—CB Harrison Hand, Temple
227. DOLPHINS (IND)—TE Sean McKeon, Michigan
228. FALCONS (TB/PHI)—WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
229. REDSKINS (DEN)—IOL Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
230. PATRIOTS (ATL)—WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss
231. COWBOYS—LB David Woodward, Utah State
232. STEELERS—LB Jordan Mack, Virginia
233. BEARS—CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor
234. RAMS—IOL Michael Onwenu, Michigan
235. LIONS (PHI/NE)—WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
236. PACKERS (BUF/CLE)—CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, FIU
237. TITANS (NE/DEN)—RB Michael Warren II, Cincinnati
238. GIANTS (NO)—CB Trajan Bandy, Miami
239. BILLS (MIN)—IOL Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island
240. TEXANS—RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor
241. PATRIOTS (SEA)—DL Malcolm Roach, Texas
242. PACKERS (BAL)—DL John Penisini, Utah
243. TITANS—CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
244. BROWNS (GB)—IOL Jake Hanson, Oregon
245. 49ERS—OT Justin Herron, Wake Forest
246. DOLPHINS (KC)—RB Darius Anderson, TCU
247. GIANTS—IOL John Molchon, Boise State
248. TEXANS—LB Casey Toohill, Stanford
249. VIKINGS—TE Jacob Breeland, Oregon
250. TEXANS—TE C.J. O'Grady, Arkansas
251. DOLPHINS—S Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame
252. BRONCOS—IOL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
253. VIKINGS—IOL Yasir Durant, Missouri
254. BRONCOS—WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane
255. GIANTS—RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette