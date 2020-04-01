2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Free-Agency Predictions

0 of 38

Associated Press

Much has changed around the NFL since we last checked in with a mock draft. Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Philip Rivers an Indianapolis Colt, and other trades and signings have filled and created team needs.

What hasn’t changed is the expectation that Joe Burrow will be the choice at No. 1 overall. Barring a massive trade offer, it will be the Cincinnati Bengals selecting the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

After that, everything is fluid.

Check out every pick in this full seven-round mock draft.