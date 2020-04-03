Chris Paul on Blake Griffin: 'You Don't Realize What You Have Until It's Gone'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: Blake Griffin #32 and Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers speak to the media after the game against the Utah Jazz in Game One of Round One during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 15, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Thursday's edition of the All the Smoke podcast that he appreciated Blake Griffin, his former teammate on the Los Angeles Clippers, even more after the two went their separate ways:

"It's seriously one of those things you don't realize what you have until it's gone. I think about it at times. And me and Blake absolutely had our issues here and there and whatnot, but I actually appreciated Blake probably a lot more after I left. And then, especially once he started shooting threes, I was like: 'God dang. Cash.'"

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

                     

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Giannis Says He Doesn't Have Access to Basketball Hoop Amid Hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Says He Doesn't Have Access to Basketball Hoop Amid Hiatus

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    ◼️ Chicago searching for new exec with 'full authority on basketball decisions' ◼️ Nuggets GM Karnisovas and Raptors GM Webster among six candidates Bulls are eyeing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    B/R's Bulls experts @highkin and @wontgottlieb discuss what they're hoping to learn from 'The Last Dance'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the Clippers' 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Re-Drafting the Clippers' 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report