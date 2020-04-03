Chris Paul on Blake Griffin: 'You Don't Realize What You Have Until It's Gone'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Thursday's edition of the All the Smoke podcast that he appreciated Blake Griffin, his former teammate on the Los Angeles Clippers, even more after the two went their separate ways:

"It's seriously one of those things you don't realize what you have until it's gone. I think about it at times. And me and Blake absolutely had our issues here and there and whatnot, but I actually appreciated Blake probably a lot more after I left. And then, especially once he started shooting threes, I was like: 'God dang. Cash.'"

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.