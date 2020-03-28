Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks announced Saturday that owner James Dolan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dolan, 64, is now in self-isolation. Earlier on Saturday, the Dolan Family Foundation agreed to donate $1 million to Madison Square Garden's event staff who are unable to work because of the spread of the virus.

The latest World Health Organization figures from Saturday report that there are at least 575,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, and at least 26,654 people have died.

The United States has the second-most cases with 85,228.

At least 10 NBA players have had confirmed COVID-19 cases, per USA Today, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood, Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, four Brooklyn Nets players (including Kevin Durant) and two unnamed Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization and one in the Denver Nuggets organization have tested positive.

ESPN NBA color commentator Doris Burke has also tested positive.

Gobert was the first person in the Association to receive an official diagnosis, which in turn led the NBA to suspend play March 11. Dolan's Knicks were reportedly against putting the league on hiatus until a government mandate on large gatherings had been announced. The NBA went ahead with suspending its season anyway, and the rest of the sports world followed in the days ahead.

A timeline for games resuming is up in the air.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on March 15 that NBA owners and executives believed the best-case scenario was around mid-June.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told Scott Van Pelt on a March 25 edition of SportsCenter that his best hope was to be "gearing up" sometime in May.

However, the return is dependent on the health and safety of all those involved.