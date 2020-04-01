Ranking the Greatest NBA Duos of Every Era

2 of 7

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

10. Bob Pettit and Cliff Hagan

Pettit and Hagan won the 1958 title together, with each receiving points in the MVP voting.

Over their nine seasons together, Pettit averaged 27.1 points, 16.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Hagan averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists through the same span.

9. Dave Cowens and John Havlicek

Cowens and Havlicek played eight seasons together and won two titles. During the 1972-73 season, when Cowens won MVP, Havlicek finished fifth in the voting.

"The one thing I tell people all the time is, 'All you guys talk about Larry Bird and all these other guys, but I'm going to tell you: If I had to pick, I'd pick John Havlicek No. 1.'" Cowens told the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett. "'If it's my team, and I have to win a ballgame, I'm going to pick John Havlicek.'"

8. Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer

Wilt and Greer won a title together in 1967. Wilt averaged 24.1 points, 24.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists and won his third MVP award, but he got plenty of help from Greer on the way to the championship.

In the playoffs, Greer's 27.7 points per game led the Philadelphia 76ers.

7. Willis Reed and Walt Frazier

Reed and Frazier won two titles together and were one of the game's best one-two punches in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Over their seven seasons together, Frazier averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Reed put up 18.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

6. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West

Baylor described the competitiveness that drove West to CBS Sports' James Herbert:

"As a teammate, Jerry is probably, well, pretty much like Wilt [Chamberlain]: probably two of the most competitive guys I ever played against and with. It's winning -- they're just so competitive, it's just unreal. They take a loss, it's so unbelievable -- at the end of a game, Jerry would just go ballistic. Nuts. Russell was pretty much the same way. I enjoyed playing and being around guys like that."

As teammates, Baylor and West combined for 55.0 points, 19.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.

West didn't win his one and only title until 1972 after Baylor had retired earlier in the regular season. Though he didn't appear in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers commissioned a ring for the legendary forward.

5. Bill Russell and Bob Cousy

During their seven seasons as teammates, Cousy won one MVP award while Russell won four. More importantly, they won six of the seven available titles.

Russell was the defensive centerpiece who led the Boston Celtics to a defensive rating that ranged from 4.9 to 8.5 points better than average during those years. Cousy, meanwhile, piloted the offense with 17.7 points and 7.9 assists per game.

4. Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West

Of course, Wilt's and West's time together overlapped with that of West and Baylor. This isn't the only time you'll see that.

But this duo was the one that led to the 1972 championship. That postseason, West and Chamberlain combined for 37.6 points per game, with West leading the team in assists (8.9) and Wilt leading in rebounds (21.0).

3. George Mikan and Vern Mikkelsen

Mikan and Mikkelsen won four titles together. During that stretch, the former led the NBA in win shares, while the latter was fifth.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson

Kareem and the Big O weren't together long (just 1970-71 to 1973-74), but they certainly packed a punch in those four seasons.

In addition to winning a title, Kareem averaged 30.9 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 blocks and led the NBA in win shares during that span. Robertson, meanwhile, put up 16.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during the twilight of his legendary career.

1. Bill Russell and Sam Jones

Russell and Jones ran the NBA during their 12 years together. They won 10 championships. Russell secured five MVPs. They were second and ninth, respectively, in win shares during that stretch.

Russell averaged 22.6 rebounds, 15.1 points and 4.4 assists. Jones went for 17.7 points per game while somehow becoming the Boston legend who may not get the respect he deserves.

"During their glory years, Jones was the Celtics' best scorer," Jay King wrote for Bleacher Report. "He could fill it up from any angle—a kiss off the glass, tear drops over big men's outstretched hands, pull-ups in transition, you name it—but still has never been granted the respect and admiration bestowed upon most Celtics greats."

Jones' offense, combined with Russell's defense, made the Celtics a nearly unbeatable force for over a decade.