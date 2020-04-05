Biggest Basketball Concern for Every NBA Squad Moving Forward

25 of 30

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Missing the playoffs on the heels of making the Western Conference Finals would be a disaster for the Portland Trail Blazers' optics. Talking heads and keyboard warriors have labored over the future of the Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum duo while having far less cause to argue as much. A lottery berth would seem to give those same critics credibility.

It shouldn't. The Blazers are in a pretty good spot relative to their record. Next season will be better barring the unforeseen. They'll get more than a combined three appearances from Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic. Anfernee Simons' lightning-quick release and off-the-bounce escapism will go a longer way in a fuller rotation. And Portland will have the option of guaranteeing Trevor Ariza's contract while remaining far enough below the luxury tax to use the full mid-level exception without issue.

Leave the roster untouched, and the Blazers should regain their spot in the "They've got a path to making the conference finals" discussion. That's huge. They just need to decide whether it's enough.

Nurkic will have to wait until next year to take the floor post-recovery if the NBA doesn't reopen for business. Collins will have basically lost an entire season as well. Simons retains his offensive upside, but after a scorching-hot start, it's clear he needs time to marinate.

Do the Blazers have the patience to wait on all of them? They don't even know what a Collins-Nurkic pairing looks like. The two have just 231 possessions together since 2017-18.

Maybe Nurkic isn't the same defensive bellwether in the middle or brute-force/short-roll offensive threat after suffering compound fractures in his left leg. Maybe Collins' 42.9 percent clip from long range through three games is a complete mirage. Maybe the offensive fit between he and Nurkic is too clumpy. Maybe Portland never trusts Simons enough to soak up second-string point guard reps. Maybe he's never fully unleashed with Lillard and McCollum in front of him.

Remaining patient is worthwhile in a vacuum. But the Blazers have to treat their current window with a sense of urgency even after signing Lillard and McCollum to extensions. Both are in the heart of their primes. Lillard turns 30 in July. The time to capitalize on them, together, is now.

General manager Neil Olshey needs to figure out what exactly that entails. Is developing Collins and Simons the top-most priority? Will the Blazers not make a major move without first seeing what Nurkic looks like? Or is this finally the offseason in which they use some combination of youngsters, picks and salary filler to swing big on the trade market?