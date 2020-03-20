Every NBA Franchise's Biggest Basketball Reason for Optimism

30 of 30

Almost no one expects John Wall to mirror his former self after rupturing his left Achilles. So much of his game is rooted in speed and explosion, and he suffered an injury that compromises both.

Bradley Beal's departure has been deemed inevitable in response to the Washington Wizards' timeline gone awry. They don't have a line to title contention if Wall isn't Wall and they're paying him $40 million-plus per year.

That train of thought isn't off base, but it does undersell Washington's outlook. The East remains forgiving. The Wizards entered the indefinite break 16 games under .500 and were still only five losses back of the eighth seed. Wall has the IQ to impact the offense without his usual end-to-end burst. If he's 70 to 80 percent of the player he was before, he's a fringe All-Star.

Washington has the surrounding pieces to work with that. Davis Bertans (unrestricted) and Moritz Wagner are keepers. Thomas Bryant is the same player he was last season, with more efficient three-point touch. Troy Brown Jr. has gotten his feet wet and added value as a rebounder and demonstrated solid decision-making with the ball in his hands. He's shooting better than 40 percent from deep over his past 30 games.

Rui Hachimura has a long way to go on defense but has a better-than-expected, albeit still developing, feel when working on-ball. Ish Smith remains a spark plug. The Wizards will add a lottery pick to the equation and have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception in free agency. They have the pieces necessary for a return to the playoffs—if Beal stays.

News flash: He might. He has said he wants to retire in Washington, and his extension wasn't a purely a way of delaying the inevitable. It allows he and the Wizards to stick together at least until next year's trade deadline. If they're not on the right track by then, Beal will be just 27, with a season-and-a-half left on his contract. He'd still command a premium from suitors.

A half-season to understand what the Wizards are working with doesn't seem like much. They might not even get it if things change over the offseason. But time is important, particularly for teams contemplating a directional shift. The Wizards may have more of it than you think.

