2020 NBA Mock Draft: Questions Loom During Basketball Hiatus

21. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Theo Maledon (ASVEL, PG, 2001)

The Nuggets could add backcourt depth with Maledon, who's stood out overseas by showing poise handling the ball as an 18-year-old in Euroleague and the Jeep Elite league. Limited blow-by burst raises questions about his upside, but he's played at a solid role-player level against legitimate pro competition, demonstrating strong passing skills, finishing coordination and shooting balance.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

After shooting just 37.0 percent from the floor in 2020, Mannion could slide due to questions about how effective he can be without plus tools or explosion. He'd enter value-pick territory in the 20s, where the Sixers could look at Mannion as a backup behind Ben Simmons to play-make and knock down jumpers for the second unit.

23. Miami Heat: Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)

Smith's improved body and breakout season should lead to first-round looks based on the value of bigs who stretch the floor and protect the rim. He became one of six players since 1992 to average at least 10 rebounds, two blocks and a three-pointer.

24. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

A limited (or no) predraft process could hurt McDaniels, who may have needed workouts to remind teams of his ball skills and shooting touch after he shot just 40.5 percent and averaged 3.2 turnovers. Inconsistency has made the scouting report since high school, but for a 6'9" forward, McDaniels still possesses unique face-up shot-creation moves and jumper versatility with the pull-up and three-ball.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

Stewart made a strong final statement in the Pac-12 tournament game against Arizona, scoring a season-high 29 points with a three-pointer. There isn't anything sexy about his post-up-heavy attack, but it's easy to picture Stewart contributing right away with his powerful 250-pound frame, effort and hands around the basket.

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona II, SG/SF, 2000)

Bolmaro emerged on watch lists over the years through FIBA tournaments and the Nike Hoop Summit. Limited minutes in Euroleague this season—and potentially no predraft process—will make it tough to convince general managers to reach in the top 20 or 25. But he did put up reassuring numbers in the LEB Silver league (14.9 points, 3.6 assists, 1.8 3PTM) that continue to highlight appealing offensive versatility for a 6'7" wing.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Patrick Williams (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)

Despite Williams' limited production at Florida State, he should draw first-round interest because of flash plays and appealing potential. The powerful 6'8" combo forward made an impression with drives through contact, dunks off cuts, ball-screen playmaking and shooting touch.

28. Toronto Raptors: Cassius Stanley (Duke, SF, Freshman)

Stanley's explosive leaping and three-point shooting potential will cause certain teams to look past his inability to create or pass. He closed the year on a high note, scoring 19 points on 3-of-5 from deep in Duke's win over North Carolina.

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

Ramsey finished the season shooting 42.6 percent from three, and given his 6'4" frame and picturesque form, the made jumpers were persuasive despite his odd 64.1 percent free-throw mark. He also averaged 3.7 assists over his final seven games, an encouraging sign for his playmaking development after a slower start in the passing department.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, C, Freshman)

The declining value of non-stretch centers will hurt Carey in the draft, particularly given the unlikelihood of him improving a team's defense. But his inside scoring, passing and rebounding should still be useful against certain lineups.

