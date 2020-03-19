Celtics' Marcus Smart Announces He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that an unnamed player on their team has tested positive for COVID-19:

Marcus Smart announced on Twitter he was the player whose test results were positive:

COVID-19 has sickened at least 207,855 people worldwide, per World Health Organization figures from Thursday at 7:41 p.m. ET. At least 8,648 people have died.

The United States has at least 7,087 confirmed cases, and at least 97 people have died.

No major sports league worldwide has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than the NBA.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first person in the Association to receive an official diagnosis, and teammate and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive as well.

Elsewhere, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and three others have tested positive, and Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood has as well. Two unnamed Lakers players received positive diagnoses, too.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11 after the Gobert coronavirus test returned positive. A timeline for resuming play, which has just over a month left of regular-season games on the ledger before playoffs, is currently unknown.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that a "best-case scenario" was a mid-to-late June return, per thoughts from NBA owners and executives.

