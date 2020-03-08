Nets' DeAndre Jordan Denies 'Bulls--t' Reports After Kenny Atkinson Firing

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

According to Brooklyn Nets veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, you are wrong if you think the organization's firing of head coach Kenny Atkinson was caused, in any way, by him, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant arriving in Brooklyn during free agency last summer.

"I think whatever you're saying and whatever the reports are are bulls--t," Jordan told reporters after the Nets' 110-107 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Jordan added: "Yeah, I'm close to Kyrie, but Wilson [Chandler] is a new player, Garrett Temple's a new player. We're all new players, so if you're going to say new players, put it on all eight of the new players."

The Nets announced they and Atkinson had "mutually agreed to part ways" on Saturday with Jacque Vaughn serving as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season.

