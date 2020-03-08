Nets' DeAndre Jordan Denies 'Bulls--t' Reports After Kenny Atkinson Firing

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 9, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Chicago Bulls in the second half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

According to Brooklyn Nets veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, you are wrong if you think the organization's firing of head coach Kenny Atkinson was caused, in any way, by him, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant arriving in Brooklyn during free agency last summer.

"I think whatever you're saying and whatever the reports are are bulls--t," Jordan told reporters after the Nets' 110-107 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday.  

Jordan added: "Yeah, I'm close to Kyrie, but Wilson [Chandler] is a new player, Garrett Temple's a new player. We're all new players, so if you're going to say new players, put it on all eight of the new players."

The Nets announced they and Atkinson had "mutually agreed to part ways" on Saturday with Jacque Vaughn serving as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season.

       

