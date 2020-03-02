Tom Brady Rumors: Latest on Raiders, Bucs and Patriots Entering 2020 Free Agency

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While some opposing fans may be ready to dance on the grave of the Tom Brady era in New England, a departure may not be as guaranteed as some hope.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported the latest on the Brady situation, which paints a more optimistic picture than a seemingly inevitable divorce this month. Curran reported the Patriots want Brady to return, and Bill Belichick has reached out via text message.

"Bill Belichick is not freezing Brady out," Curran wrote.

Brady also reportedly plans to "listen closely" to the Patriots' pitch for a return.

"Of course not," a source close to Brady told Curran of whether he already decided to leave New England. "There's an attachment there. You can't be someplace for 20 years and not have an attachment. That's just not who he is."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, thought to be among the biggest Brady suitors, also have issues in their own right. Curran pointed to Bucs coach Bruce Arians' laid-back approach being a polar opposite from Belichick as a potential roadblock. The Raiders are also not "planning to give great chase" despite coach Jon Gruden's affinity for Brady.

