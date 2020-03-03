Derrick Rose's MRI Results on Ankle Injury Negative; Expected to Miss Weeks

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose will be reevaluated in a "few weeks" after the MRI results on his ankle injury came back negative, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes noted the Pistons are expected to be "cautious" with Rose's injury, and the veteran is expected to make a full recovery after he hurt the ankle in the first quarter against the Kings on Sunday.

Injuries are nothing new for Rose, as he hasn't appeared in more than 66 games in a season since 2010-11. He entered this season having appeared in 76 games in the previous two campaigns combined.

Rose was a perennial All-Star early in his career with the Chicago Bulls and won an NBA MVP award, but multiple knee injuries cost him an entire season in 2012-13, and he played just 49 games over a three-year stretch from 2011-12 through 2013-14.

After departing Chicago in 2016, Rose bounced between the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves before he landed with the Pistons this season.

Injuries have continued to hinder him, but Rose has been highly productive when healthy with averages of 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game in 50 appearances.



Rose put up 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in 51 contests with the T-Wolves last season, and he has arguably been better as a member of the Pistons.

The 31-year-old isn't a regular starter for Detroit, but he plays significant minutes and is a huge part of the backcourt rotation. His absence will be a major blow to a Pistons team that has struggled even with him on the court.

With star forward Blake Griffin out for the remainder of the season because of a knee injury, Rose has essentially been the go-to guy offensively. The Pistons do boast a decent amount of guard depth with Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway and Brandon Knight in tow, and there will be pressure on all three to replace Rose's production.

Rose is clearly a more savvy, effective offensive player than all of them, though, and it will be tough to replicate his play.