The Future Is Bright: Ranking the 5 Best WWE and AEW Stars Under the Age of 25

Credit: WWE.com

With longtime veterans of the wrestling business such as Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho still dominating the landscape in both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, it's easy to forget that both companies have an abundance of promising young talent.

Many wrestlers under the age of 30 have bright futures, but there is a crop even younger than that who have already made their presence felt on TV in recent months. As the veterans begin to hang up their boots, both companies will need that talent in the years ahead.

With that in mind, here's a look at the best talent in both WWE and AEW under the age of 25 as of January 2020.