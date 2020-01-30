Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Edge and More

2 of 4

Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone reported Edge had talks with All Elite Wrestling prior to re-signing with WWE and returning at Sunday's Royal Rumble.

"AEW was reportedly interested because the “Rated R Superstar” had passed independent tests to be cleared for an in-ring return, but Edge ended up negotiating with WWE once the AEW offer had been on the table," he said.

Given the current wrestling landscape, and the battle for big-name talent to bolster rosters, it is not a surprise that AEW would have reached out to Edge about an in-ring return for the company. Nor is it a surprise that Edge would have listened and taken an offer into consideration.

When all was said and done, though, it felt like The Rated R Superstar had unfinished business in the rings of WWE. Forced out of the squared circle by an injury that left him in serious danger of permanent paralysis, he now has the opportunity to go out, as he stated in his return promo on Monday's Raw, on his own terms.

The raw emotions, the enormous ovation and the magical moment of his Rumble return could not have been replicated on AEW, no matter how hard those involved tried. His return needed to play out just as it did for it to be the enormous success that it was.