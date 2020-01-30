Ranking Charlotte's Most Likely Opponents for WWE WrestleMania 36 MatchJanuary 30, 2020
Ranking Charlotte's Most Likely Opponents for WWE WrestleMania 36 Match
WWE has already made one big decision in picking Charlotte Flair to be the winner of the 2020 women's Royal Rumble.
However, the company now has an even bigger challenge on its hands: finding the right opponent for Flair.
There are a few options to choose from, and this year, they include picks that go beyond the obvious choice of the Raw or SmackDown women's champion.
With that in mind, here's a rundown of the most likely opponents Flair could face at the biggest show of the year.
4. Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.
It's a feud that rarely fails to deliver, but it's also one that the company has done on numerous occasions in recent years.
So is it worth doing all over again at WrestleMania?
Probably not.
After all, they were both involved in the main event of last year's show, and it feels like Lynch would be much better suited to a rivalry with Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Championship this year.
It's always a blockbuster feud between the two, but WWE would be wise to leave Flair vs. Lynch alone for now.
3. Bayley
Out of the two current champions on Raw and SmackDown, neither jump out as particularly exciting WrestleMania opponents for Charlotte Flair.
But Bayley is probably the slightly more desirable option as things stand. She hasn't had the most exciting reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship, and a feud with Charlotte would certainly help boost interest in her run with the belt.
But just like with Becky Lynch, Flair vs. Bayley is a feud that's been done too many times before to be interesting enough for WrestleMania.
Charlotte is going to have to find a more appealing option elsewhere.
2. Shayna Baszler
Plans can rapidly change during WrestleMania season, and while Shayna Baszler doesn't hold a women's title right now, what's to say she won't by the time Mania arrives?
The prospect of WWE pitting Charlotte Flair against Baszler is mouthwatering to say the least, and it could lead the company to booking it for a title at Mania.
Maybe that's why Charlotte has held off saying who she wants to face at the minute. Maybe the company has a swerve up its sleeve to pin a belt on Baszler in time for WrestleMania.
They'd no doubt put on a thrilling bout for a major title, and it would be one of the standout matches at WrestleMania.
With it being something fans haven't really seen before too, it would make it an extremely appealing option for WWE, you suspect.
1. Rhea Ripley
Not only is Rhea Ripley the most exciting option for Charlotte Flair, but she's also the most likely.
Reports surfaced this week via PWInsider (h/t Raj Giri at WrestlingInc) that Charlotte would show up at NXT this week to declare she wanted Ripley and the NXT Championship at WrestleMania.
That ultimately didn't happen, but there's still plenty of time to build for that feud.
And it just makes complete sense. Charlotte has beaten Becky Lynch. She's beaten Bayley. But she hasn't even faced Ripley in a title match, let alone bested her.
So to have the two square off would add an incredible bout to the Mania card, and give fans something they probably didn't think they'd ever see.
It would also solidify NXT as WWE's must-see brand.