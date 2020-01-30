Ranking Charlotte's Most Likely Opponents for WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has already made one big decision in picking Charlotte Flair to be the winner of the 2020 women's Royal Rumble.

However, the company now has an even bigger challenge on its hands: finding the right opponent for Flair.

There are a few options to choose from, and this year, they include picks that go beyond the obvious choice of the Raw or SmackDown women's champion.

With that in mind, here's a rundown of the most likely opponents Flair could face at the biggest show of the year.