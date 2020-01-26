WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle Have Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into an argument backstage at Royal Rumble on Sunday, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

Satin reported the two "passed each other while walking backstage and a tense encounter ensued." He added the incident wasn't part of building toward an on-screen storyline.

This wouldn't be the first time Riddle has rubbed a major WWE star the wrong way. During the SummerSlam Watch Along last August, he recounted how he and Bill Goldberg exchanged words in the arena. His comments begin at the 6:10 mark:

WWE later aired the moment during its Chronicle series, and it played out almost exactly like Riddle described.

The King of Bros has said before he'd like to retire Lesnar and included a few criticisms directed toward the WWE champion:

Perhaps those comments made their way back to Lesnar, and his limited schedule may have precluded him from meeting Riddle in person before Sunday.

Lesnar will inevitably defend the WWE title at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, but it's anybody's guess as to who will challenge him.

Riddle would at least represent a fresh in-ring foil for The Beast Incarnate. Their shared history with mixed martial arts would also make Riddle look like a genuine threat, something that can't be said for a large chunk of the roster.