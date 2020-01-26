Quique Setien on Barcelona's Valencia Loss: 'Reality Is That We Were Not Good'

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Quique Setien made no excuses for his team's performance in the 2-0 loss to Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

It was the first time the Blaugrana were beaten under their new manager, with two second-half goals from Maxi Gomez enough for Los Che to earn a memorable victory.

Barcelona were nowhere near their fluid best at the Mestalla, and when chances were created, they were profligate. After the match, Setien said he was unhappy with some aspects of the display, although said he was unable to fault the application of his players, per Marca (h/t Football Espana):

"The reality is that we were not good. We did not perform well, particularly in the first half.

"We were unable to take our chances to score, and we were unable to find a way through Valencia. They have taken their chances well, and that has decided the game. They have taken their chances well, and that has decided the game."

Per Juan Jimenez of AS, the new manager added "there were things that [were] certainly picked up on today or badly interpreted."

Here are the highlights from the match at the Mestalla, as Barcelona opened the door for rivals Real Madrid to edge ahead in the La Liga title race:

As Squawka Football highlighted, even Lionel Messi was unable to find a way through despite taking a great number of shots:

Going into the weekend's games, the Catalan giants and their great rivals were level on points at the summit of the La Liga table. Real Madrid can move into the outright lead with any positive result against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Barcelona's display on Saturday suggested it will be difficult for them to retain their La Liga crown this season, as there are a number of issues that Setien needs to resolve.

Spanish football writer Rik Sharma believes the new head coach has a grasp on how big a job he faces:

Writer Dermot Corrigan commented on the conviction with which the Barcelona boss spoke of his footballing principles too:

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde moved away from the club's ethos, instilled by the likes of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. Setien is of the same school of thought as the latter duo and, as such, will no doubt receive patience.

What is certain is that the new manager must find a way of getting this team to thrive, irrespective of whether Messi is at his imperious best. Failing that, it's tough to see Barcelona winning La Liga or the UEFA Champions League this season.