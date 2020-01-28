Trade Deadline Targets Who Could Swing NBA Playoffs

0 of 5

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and 25 of the league's 30 teams are either in or within five games of the postseason picture.

That could result in a lot of buyers, making quality players who hit the trade market few and far between.

Plenty of role players may be up for grabs, with names like Robert Covington, Danilo Gallinari, Kyle Kuzma and Tristan Thompson possibly switching area codes before Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

But with all due respect to those players, none have the capability of swinging a playoff series.

The following five trade candidates, meanwhile, could all make a monumental impact on this year's title race if they get moved to the right teams.