Edge Denies WWE Rumors, Keith Lee Responds to CM Punk, AEW Weekly Rankings

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Edge Shoots Down In-Ring Return Speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues to deny that his in-ring return is imminent nine years after being forced to retire due to a neck injury.

During an interview for Live on 4 Legs (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Ross Kelly), The Rated-R Superstar scoffed at the notion that he has gained medical clearance or signed a contract with WWE to be a performer:

"It's kind of funny to be honest. All of these rumors that I've been to Pittsburgh and I've been cleared to wrestle and I've signed a new contract. I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don't know."

"I would go to Pittsburgh to see Pearl Jam for sure, but I haven't been there and I haven't signed a contract. I think I would know. I'll get this tsunami of comments saying, 'You're coming back! You signed a contract.' I really haven't."

Speculation regarding an eventual return started back in August when Edge appeared on the SummerSlam pre-show in his native Toronto. Edge speared Elias, which marked the first time he had gotten physical in a WWE ring since retiring.

In December, PWInsider (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported that Edge signed a new WWE contract and speculated that he could return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble to build a feud for WrestleMania.

Edge's last televised match occurred way back in April 2011 at WrestleMania 27 when he beat Alberto Del Rio to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

A return nine years later at the age of 46 would be among the biggest feel-good stories in wrestling history, but Edge is trying to make sure fans don't get their hopes up.

Perhaps it is possible that Edge is deflecting attention in order to make his return feel bigger if it does happen, and if it's in the cards, Sunday's Royal Rumble would be an ideal starting point.

Lee Responds to Punk Picking Him to Win Royal Rumble

After CM Punk expressed his belief that Keith Lee should win the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage, Lee responded on Twitter.

Lee didn't offer any hints as to whether he is a candidate to win the Rumble or even be part of it, but he did note that he appreciated Punk's comments:

Punk called Lee a "big fish in a small pond" as part of NXT and called for WWE to "strike while the lightning is hot" and capitalize on the memorable performance Lee had at Survivor Series, where he made it to the final two of the men's five-on-five-on-five elimination match before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no NXT Superstars have been announced for the Royal Rumble, although it seems almost certain that some will be involved since that has been the case for the past several years.

Lee is an ideal candidate due to his popularity and size, which would play well in the Rumble. Also, with WWE champion Brock Lesnar entering at No. 1, the possibility of a Lee-Lesnar confrontation is too good to pass up.

Also, Lee is facing Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship on Wednesday night, so he could enter the Rumble with a ton of momentum on his side if he beats Strong.

It is somewhat difficult to envision WWE giving Lee the Rumble win over someone like Reigns or Drew McIntyre, but he is undoubtedly a strong dark-horse pick, and much of the WWE Universe would likely be fully behind him in the event that WWE decides to pull off the major surprise.

AEW Releases Weekly Rankings for Jan. 22

Ahead of Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite featuring matches taped on the Jericho cruise, AEW released its weekly rankings for the men's singles, women's singles and tag team divisions Wednesday:

After beating Sammy Guevara last week, Jon Moxley maintained his spot atop the men's singles rankings, while Pac moved from fourth to second thanks to his win over Darby Allin.

On Wednesday's Dynamite, Moxley and Pac are set to face each other with the winner going on to challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship.

There isn't much separation among the women's singles wrestlers, and there isn't yet a clear challenger for AEW Women's champion Riho. Nyla Rose occupies the top spot after supplanting Hikaru Shida, who is now second. They are followed by Kris Statlander, Awesome Kong and Britt Baker.

The tag team rankings look significantly different, as Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Pages win over Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks and Best Friends last week catapulted them from fourth to first.

By virtue of that win, Omega and Page will challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championships on Wednesday's Dynamite.

Next in line for a title shot after them are Santana and Ortiz, and The Young Bucks, followed by Dark Order and Lucha Bros.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).