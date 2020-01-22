EPL Winners and Losers After Wednesday's 2020 Week 24 Premier League Results

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley piled more misery on Manchester United by beating the Red Devils 2-0 on Wednesday to secure their first-ever Premier League win at Old Trafford.

Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side jeered by their own supporters as they slipped to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez bagged a brace in a 4-1 win over West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

Wednesday's other top-flight fixture saw Tottenham Hotspur beat bottom side Norwich City 2-1 to secure their first Premier League win of 2020.

Wednesday's Results

Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Norwich City

Manchester United 0-2 Burnley

Winner: Tottenham's top-four hopes



Tottenham have stuttered of late but picked up their first Premier League win since Boxing Day by beating the struggling Canaries.

Goals from Dele Alli and Heung-min Son were enough to secure a valuable three points for Jose Mourinho's men and move them level on points with Manchester United.

The result is a big boost to the club's hopes of finishing in the top four. They are now just six points behind Chelsea in fourth place and will fancy their chances of catching the Blues given their indifferent form.

Mourinho offered his thoughts after the game:

Tottenham face some crucial Premier League fixtures in the coming weeks which may go a long way to deciding if they will secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Their next Premier League fixture is against Manchester City on February 2. They then travel to struggling Aston Villa before taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Loser: Jamie Vardy's fantasy managers

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals and is also incredibly popular with fantasy football managers:

However, that may change rapidly over the coming days after Vardy was forced off in the win over West Ham United with an injury.

The 33-year-old was substituted towards the end of the first half, although manager Brendan Rodgers played down concerns about his fitness after the game:

It remains to be seen if the injury will keep Vardy out of action, and if so, whether fantasy managers need to delve into the transfer market.

Leicester's next Premier League game is not until February 1 when they play Chelsea, meaning Vardy does have time to recover from his knock.

Winner: Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira showed again what an excellent signing he has been for Leicester with a goal and an assist against West Ham.

The 26-year-old, who signed from Porto in 2018, set up the first goal for Harvey Barnes and then thumped home a superb strike to make it 2-0 just before half-time (UK video only):

Pereira now has three goals and two assists for Leicester in the league and has played a key role in their impressive Premier League campaign.

The Athletic's Michael Cox praised the Portugal international:

Pereira's form this season has drawn speculation Spanish champions Barcelona are interested in his services, and there is no doubt he has been one of the standout players in the English top flight in 2019-20.

Loser: Solskjaer's Man Utd Future

Solskjaer oversaw another demoralising defeat on Wednesday that is likely to increase uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

The club are currently without key players Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba due to injury and produced yet another listless display against Burnley that angered supporters:

Burnley's win over Manchester United also means Solskjaer has now lost more Premier League games as Red Devils boss than he has won:

The defeat also means United miss the chance to close the gap on Chelsea and leaves them six points behind the Blues in the race to finish in the top four.

Cox is baffled that Solskjaer is still in charge:

Manchester United have been continually linked with a move for former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochetttino, and their latest defeat is likely to add further fuel to those rumours.