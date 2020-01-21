New Tag Champions Crowned, Final Build to Royal Rumble, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

As a standalone episode, Monday's Raw was a solid effort that continued the brand's ongoing rivalries and stories. As the final episode before the hotly anticipated Royal Rumble PPV, it failed miserably to hammer home the significance of the event.

The promotion from the commentators was on point, but the angles and segments that played out on screen lacked a sense of urgency that typically accompanies one of the most prestigious events of the year.

There was no big brawl between Rumble participants to close out the show. There was little in the way of wrestlers vowing to win the Battle Royal and head to WrestleMania 36. Outside of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's promo segment (more on that in a moment), not much attention was paid to the Rumble at all.

Yes, it is important for Heyman and the writing team to stay the course and continue building the programs they have spent time concocting to this point. At the same time, fans are less likely to remember or care about Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in comparison to the historic Rumble match and the implications it has on the road to WrestleMania.

On a night when the red brand did more right than wrong, its biggest fault was not putting enough emphasis on a show that WWE typically promotes to an annoying degree.