WWE Signs Valkyrie Cain, Big E-Goldberg and AEW Dynamite Announced for New York

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE Signs Valkyrie Cain to NXT UK

WWE's NXT UK brand continued bolstering its women's roster with the signing of 23-year-old Valkyrie Cain, who worked tapings this weekend in England. She tweeted out photos from her WWE debut Sunday morning, where she wrestled Amale:

Cain made her professional wrestling debut in 2015 and trained at the same wrestling school as Becky Lynch, according to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. She made a name for herself on the indie scene, winning the Irish junior heavyweight championship in 2018 and tag team gold as a member of The Woke Queens with Debbie Keitel.

Big E Wants to Clone Goldberg, Is Funniest Man in Wrestling



The following is a transcribed quote (via Fightful) of Big E on his podcast discussing wanting to fight Goldberg in his "dream match":

"If I were to ever have a dream match, it would be against the one, the only, Goldberg. That's right, Goldberg. I don't wanna hear y'all talking about all this workrate, and how good guys are in the ring, and moonsaults. I don't care about any of that. You want a great match? Nah, bump that. I wanna see two big men, with big chests, and big muscles bumping meat. That's why I'm here. That's why I watched wrestling as a kid. You want your five-star matches? You want your 30-minute classics? Not me! Big meaty men slapping meat! That's what I want!"

We get it. You're already laughing. "Bumping meat" is funny. "Big meaty men slapping meat" is hilarious. Here is the video giving context, which somehow makes the quote a thousand times funnier:

Joking about Goldberg's in-ring acumen is well-trodden territory, but Big E's ability as a performer shines here. He's so committed to the bit that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are breaking out in a sweat laughing as Big E just keeps going and going...and going.

If we are going to clone Goldberg, as Big E requests in the clip, may we just ask that it's for a tag match where Matt Riddle and E take on the two Goldbergs?

AEW Coming to New York in March

While Cody has been open about AEW's struggles to book shows on the East Coast due to the many longstanding relationships WWE has developed, it appears they're starting to make headway.

AEW announced the company will do a taping of Dynamite at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, on March 18:

That event comes a week before AEW is slated to have Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. While locations are rarely talked much about by anyone but the locals, it's promising that AEW has been able to start booking events in the Tri-State area with more regularity.

WWE's drawing power has, at times, kept other promotions from having events in the Tri-State because the venues do not want to hurt their relationship with the company.