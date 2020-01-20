EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 24 Premier League Fixtures

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal can boost their slim hopes of a top-four finish if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge when the Premier League returns for Week 24 on Tuesday.

Both teams come into the London derby with a hint of desperation; Chelsea hope to respond following a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Arsenal can move within seven points of fourth place with a win.

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, when they'll be wary of a side that has taken four points off champions Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola's men make the trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday and are under pressure to respond after they stumbled in a 2-2 home draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Third-place Leicester City host West Ham United on Wednesday hoping they can end a streak of three games without a win, and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur welcome Norwich City to north London.

Week 24 Fixtures

Tuesday, January 21

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Everton vs. Newcastle United, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Leicester City vs. West Ham United, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Burnley, 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal

At a time when a lot of talk around the Emirates Stadium has related to Arsenal's need for leaders, it's somewhat surprising Gabriel Martinelli has been one of those answering the call.

The 18-year-old scored the opener in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United, and The Athletic's Amy Lawrence noted it was a strike inspired by two of head coach Mikel Arteta's biggest prospects:

The manager started Martinelli in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who sat out the first game of a three-match suspension, and the teenager rose to the occasion despite his team failing to secure all three points.

The match at Chelsea will be another demanding encounter for the Brazilian—who has two goals in four Premier League starts—though Aubameyang gave the youngster a thumbs-up after he starred in his absence:

Signed for just £6 million from Ituano this past summer, Martinelli has enjoyed a breakout campaign and continues to prove age is no concern if the talent is there.

Adama Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers

It may have been Raul Jimenez who scored twice at Southampton to secure a 3-2 comeback win for Wolves in Week 23, but Adama Traore deserves credit for registering two assists in the turnaround.

Pedro Neto had a lot to do himself for Traore's first assist, but the winger's ball for Jimenez to side-foot home the late winner showed great composure:

Statman Dave praised the 23-year-old for his impact against Saints:

Traore has assisted striker Jimenez four times in the Premier League this season—Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne (five assists) and Sergio Aguero (five goals) are the only partnership to have combined more often.

The visit of Liverpool ensures no rest for Wolves in midweek, but Traore will hope he has the key to unlock a Reds defence that hasn't conceded in seven matches.

Dean Henderson, Sheffield United

Dean Henderson has enjoyed a fine first season in the Premier League with Sheffield United, building on his success of his first year on loan from Manchester United last term.

The Blades are in seventh place in the table following their draw at Arsenal on Saturday, prior to which the club shared a highlight reel of the 22-year-old's best moments this season:

His three saves at the Emirates Stadium proved vital as the Bramall Lane side clinched a valuable point, ahead of another tough challenge when Manchester City arrive in South Yorkshire on Tuesday night.

Henderson has kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season—as many as any other goalkeeper in the competition this term.

The England under-21 international's parent club may well watch this performance with particular interest, as a potential look into his future involvement in possible Manchester derbies to come.