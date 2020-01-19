Browns Rumors: 49ers' Joe Woods 'On Track' to Be Cleveland Defensive Coordinator

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods is reportedly "on track" to become the new defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 49ers are set to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but Woods would get the job when the team's season ends "if the sides can agree to contract terms at the appropriate time," per Schefter.

If he is hired, the 49-year-old would work under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. The two were on the same staff with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-13.

Stefanski remained with Minnesota, working his way up from offensive assistant to position coach and eventually offensive coordinator. Woods was the Vikings' defensive back coach during this entire stretch before working the same role with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Woods eventually worked his way up to defensive coordinator with the Broncos in 2017-18, but the squad struggled with consistency.

After taking over a top-five unit that won the Super Bowl two years earlier, Denver finished 2017 ranked third in total yards allowed but just 22nd in points allowed. The team improved to 13th in scoring defense in 2018, but he was not retained after head coach Vance Joseph was fired.

The coach has fared well in his current role as the 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

San Francisco is one game away from the Super Bowl after going 13-3 during the regular season, thanks in large part to the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. Cornerback Richard Sherman has also had a resurgence this season and was named first-team All-Pro.

Cleveland could use this type of impact after a disappointing 6-10 season where the defense allowed more than 30 points on six different occasions.

Steve Wilks was also considered a finalist for the position after serving the role in 2019, per Jim Trotter of NFL.com.