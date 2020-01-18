Mets Trade Rumors: Starling Marte Talks Revisited with Pirates

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The New York Mets have reengaged the Pittsburgh Pirates in trade talks for outfielder Starling Marte.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, no deal is imminent. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also believed to be involved in talks for the 31-year-old.

Marte slashed .295/.342/.503 last season with 23 home runs and 82 RBI.

