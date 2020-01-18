Mets Trade Rumors: Starling Marte Talks Revisited with Pirates

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 19, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 07: Starling Marte #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the St Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 7, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The New York Mets have reengaged the Pittsburgh Pirates in trade talks for outfielder Starling Marte.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, no deal is imminent. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also believed to be involved in talks for the 31-year-old. 

Marte slashed .295/.342/.503 last season with 23 home runs and 82 RBI. 

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

